Chelsea have stared down the barrel of desperation since everything changed a few years ago, but last season's football saw a new sense of optimism take root at Stamford Bridge.

At the time, Mauricio Pochettino's departure was met with questions and concern, but the club have a vision and Enzo Maresca is proving to guide Chelsea back to a position of strength among Europe's elite.

Sunday's hard-fought draw against rivals Arsenal in the Premier League saw the Blues move into third place, sitting atop a congested pile that stretches one measly point down to ninth, but sees Liverpool and Manchester City start to shift away in a budding title showdown.

Competing for that ultimate prize might be a step too far for Chelsea, but the squad have so much more to give and are demonstrating quality of the first class. Transfer strategy has been focused, and new forwards like Pedro Neto are proving their worth.

Pedro Neto steps up

Arsenal had claimed the lead through Gabriel Martinelli's second-half strike, meeting a fizzed delivery of Martin Odegaard, whose return was a blow for the hosts in a tight encounter.

The setback stoked the fire in Stamford Bridge's belly, however, and saw Chelsea up the ante and deservedly restore parity through Neto's stunning strike.

A real roof raiser. It's a shame that the hosts were unable to follow up with a winner to take them within touching distance of second-placed City, but significant steps are being taken and transfer arrivals are proving to be on the money.

Neto, one of the Premier League's most talented wingers, had endured several frustrating years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, so clearly of the top drawer when taking to the field but being pulled back by the cold steel coils of injury, limited to infrequent starting berths, limited success.

Pedro Neto: Wolves Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2023/24 20 (18) 2 9 2022/23 18 (13) 0 1 2021/22 13 (5) 1 1 2020/21 31 (30) 5 6 2019/20 29 (9) 3 3 Stats via WhoScored

No such misfortune so far as a Blue. Neto has only started five of Chelsea's 11 top-flight fixtures so far but he rewarded Maresca's faith with his splendid strike on Sunday, swiping Arsenal of their bragging rights.

It's pleasing to see some of Chelsea's forwards start to step up in the absence of Cole Palmer, who was on the field for the full 90 minutes but not with the aura of his usual self.

Chelsea's all-conquering attacking midfielder is the star of the show, his person no doubt pasted to the walls of many young Blues fans across west London, but he's not infallible, and flattered to deceive against the Gunners.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Cole Palmer's performance vs Arsenal

Palmer has been incredible across his Chelsea career so far and has been Maresca's talisman this season, so elegantly shifting between assault force and architect.

Chelsea have plenty to work on; this is a side blessed with immense talent but yet to channel it pointedly, like a precocious teenager lacking experience and maturity. But the possibilities are boundless, sprawled across a sweeping expanse that has prompted Maresca to state: "For the next five to ten years we want to dominate."

It's a future that really could be realised. The west Londoners will be driven toward the limelight across countless contests by their 22-year-old superstar, but he does need to find the next gear in the matches of the greatest significance.

Gary Neville, live on Sky Sports, had hailed Palmer for one "absolutely sensational" movement, almost otherworldly when collecting and dropping his shoulder, deft touch, sharp swivel. He's the real deal, carrying the quality within that suggests he might cement himself in Chelsea lore for time immemorial.

But even Frank Lampard suffered a howler every now and again. Palmer has indeed been sensational since Todd Boehly signed Manchester City's prospect in a deal worth £42.5m, almost single-handedly supercharging the club's incipient resurgence last term, posting 25 goals and 15 assists.

Neville's arch-rival, Jamie Carragher, hailed the England international as "the best player in the Premier League" last month, but he didn't bring it all together against resilient Arsenal, not quite nullified but placated.

Cole Palmer's Performance vs Arsenal Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 50 Shots (on target) 4 (1) Accurate passes 23/30 (77%) Key passes 1 Crosses (completed) 4 (0) Possession lost 18x Dribbles (completed) 4 (1) Total duels (won) 9 (3) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see not his finest hour (and a half). Palmer was unable to get himself in the scoresheet and only made one key pass all afternoon, despite ceding possession 18 times across his 50 touches in total.

Football.london's Bobby Vincent shared the opinion that he had endured an uncharacteristically poor showing, branding the Three Lions star with a 5/10 match rating and commenting on his 'very quiet' effort, marshalled as he was by Thomas Partey.

It was an off day, but the mercurial talent will rest easy in the comfort of his skill set, aware that better, more impactful displays abound in front of him.

The best thing about Palmer is he's always looking to make things happen, be it lancing through defensive lines and striking true into the net or ripping opponents to shreds with speech-stifling passes, cleaving blocks and allowing the electric-paced Neto, for example, to slot through, into the third.

It might have been Palmer's worst performance in a Chelsea shirt, but does that not simply speak to the magnitude of the nascent greatness that the Londoners have equipped themselves with?

The third-placed Blues will march on, with Palmer at the vanguard.