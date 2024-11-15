Being the international break, plenty of Chelsea stars are currently on duty with their countries for the last time this calendar year.

However, with the fixtures coming thick and fast heading into the Christmas period after this international break, a few players have decided to pull out, staying at Cobham to recharge.

Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill are two examples of this for the Blues, as well as Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana. One man that didn’t drop out from international duty though, is Noni Madueke, who started for England last night against Greece.

Noni Madueke vs Greece

So far this season, Madueke has made 13 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring five goals, and totaling 890 minutes played. His strong form under new boss, Enzo Maresca, has seen the 22-year-old earn his first senior caps for the Three Lions.

Madueke performance vs Greece Stat Madueke Minutes 66 Assists 1 Touches 46 Accurate Passes 30/32 Key Passes 3 Crosses 2/6 Successful Dribbles 1/2 Ground Duels Won 4/6 Shots 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

After three sub appearances in England's last three international fixtures, Madueke was handed his first start against Greece, starting in place of Bukayo Saka (who pulled out from the squad) on the right wing.

Madueke started the game strong, with some lovely wing play, starting with a flick round the corner to start the move for the first goal, and making a run in behind to stretch play, before facing up the opposition fullback, carrying it towards the byline, and cutting it back for an easy finish for Ollie Watkins.

But the 22-year-old winger wasn't the only Chelsea star to impress on international duty, as another one of their big money signings impressed last night, putting in an 8/10 performance according to GOAL.

Enzo Fernández's stats vs Paraguay

Fernandez already has 33 appearances for his country, most notably playing a big part in their 2022 World Cup triumph, going on to win the Young Player of the Tournament award. It was off the back of these performances that the playmaker earned his move to Chelsea, signing from Benfica for around £106.8m.

Since joining the Blues, the Argentine has made 77 appearances, scoring seven goals, providing ten assists, and totalling 5,890 minutes played. However, in recent weeks, Fernandez has found himself replaced by Roméo Lavia, now having the task of earning his first XI spot back. On the evidence of last night's showing, the 23-year-old midfielder is keen to do just that.

Alongside Lionel Messi and co, the Blues man controlled the tempo for his nation in an unfortunate 2-1 loss to Paraguay last night. Argentina took the lead, with a lovely dinked pass over the top from Fernandez into Lautaro Martinez, who finished nicely, to give the former Benfica man his fifth assist in his last three games.

Fernandez performance vs Paraguay Stat Fernandez Minutes 77 Assists 1 Touches 104 Accurate Passes 80/88 Long Balls 8/10 Key Passes 1 Ground Duels Won 6/10 Tackles 4 Stats taken from Sofascore

This display shows everything good about his game, getting high volume touches on the ball, dictating play from deep zones, making 91% of his passes, including 8/10 long balls, really highlighting one of his best attributes, which is that long passing range, and winning ground duels.

Everyone knows the quality the midfielder has on the ball, with the ability to pick passes and dictate play, but he often finds himself under scrutiny for his off the ball work. However, as has always been the case with Fernandez, his ability to make tackles and win ground duels is actually very good, with his main weakness being the ability to cover ground and defend large spaces.

In the right system, with large space defenders around him, the £106m man can thrive, still offering protection with his duel-winning in midfield areas, moving laterally, but also dictating play, and being the orchestrator for his side.

As such, while Madueke may still the headlines from a Chelsea persuasion, the one-time River Plate star has also given Maresca food for thought.