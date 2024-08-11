Chelsea's pre-season has come to its conclusion, with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Inter Milan.

Despite having 21 shots, forcing Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer into six saves, and having more possession, the Blues were unable to score until the 90th minute.

Lesley Ugochukwu, who came on for a brilliant ten-minute cameo at the end of the game, scored the equaliser, to rescue Chelsea from their third consecutive defeat in pre-season, and their fourth overall.

With the Premier League kicking off next week, this was Enzo Maresca's last chance to see his side in game action, before picking his side next weekend to face Manchester City in their opening fixture.

The latest on Samu Omorodion's move to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano broke the news last week that Samu Omorodion would join Chelsea from Atlético Madrid, signing a seven-year contract for the London club.

The Spanish striker landed in England on Sunday, according to Romano, and will undergo the final steps of his move.

The 6 foot 4 Spaniard adds a box threat to the Chelsea squad, winning 2.75 aerials per 90, managing a 0.52 xG per 90 (top 15% among strikers in the top five leagues), and taking 3.02 shots per 90 on average.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Omorodion made 36 appearances last season for Alaves (and Atletico Madrid), scoring nine goals, providing one assist, and totalling 2,096 minutes played.

Based on the performances of his positional competitors on Sunday, he may not find it too hard to walk into the starting lineup.

Jackson & Marc Guiu vs Inter

Guiu played the first 56 minutes of the game, leading the line, and looking really hungry in the press. His intensity out of possession was excellent, charging down Sommer on multiple occasions, and sparking Stamford Bridge into life, especially early on in the game.

However, of the chances that fell to him, Guiu managed three shots, two of which tested the keeper, and the other being blocked. The 18-year-old only managed just 14 touches - fewer than goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's haul of 27 - and struggled to have a real impact on the game outside those few chances spurred.

Despite a promising pre-season from the youngster, it remains to be seen if the Blues can rely on him to score regular goals, and it might be a case of continuing his development with substitute and cup appearances, or even a loan move.

Guiu & Jackson vs Inter Stat Guiu Jackson Minutes played 56 34 Touches 14 9 Accurate passes 5/7 2/2 Shots 3 1 Dribbles 0 0/1 Duels won 2/6 2/5 Possession lost 3x 4x Fouls 4 0 Stats via Sofascore.

Chelsea fans got their first look at Jackson in pre-season against Inter Milan today, coming on for the final 34 minutes of the game. Whilst he was shaking off the rust, he only managed nine touches, had one shot which was off target, and lost possession four times.

Now this is expected in his first minutes, coming back from an injury he's been nursing throughout pre-season.

However, if Jackson is going to take time to get up to speed, and Guiu is currently looking promising, but without that final bit of finesse in the box, Chelsea will be looking to bring Omorodion into the fray as soon as possible.

If Chelsea continue to create a host of chances, having 21 shots today, and forcing Sommer into six saves (five from inside the box), a striker with the xG creation of Omorodion will give the Blues that extra chance of converting high-percentage chances, and not relying on a 90th-minute equaliser.