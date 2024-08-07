One of the main sagas Chelsea have already been involved in this summer included Michael Olise, who decided to make the switch from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich. The Blues held a long-term interest, having tried for the player the previous summer.

Olise, who played in Chelsea's academy from 2009-2016, looked likely to become one of Enzo Maresca's first additions at the club. However, talks broke down, and the 22-year-old decided to make the move to Germany instead.

The 22-year-old had a stellar campaign for Palace, making 19 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 1,278 minutes played, so it is no surprise he was asking for a wage hike given his recent form.

That said, Chelsea's clash with Real Madrid in the early hours of Wednesday morning perhaps proved why Todd Boehly didn't sign the player.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in the final game of their US tour. Despite losing the game, the Blues actually created more big chances (two) than Madrid (one) and did show some brilliant signs of progressing the ball through the lines.

However, a few defensive lapses caused Chelsea issues, still looking like they are stuck in two minds in the depth of their defensive line, when to step up and when to retreat. Maresca even attributed this to issues seen last season, as he tries to iron out the kinks.

Filip Jorgensen also made his first start for the Blues, not starting in an ideal fashion, conceding two goals, the second of which being largely down to him and the speed he got off his line, allowing Brahim Diaz to round him, before slotting it into an empty net.

Noni Madueke's performance vs Madrid

One of the standout performers in Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Madrid, was winger Noni Madueke. Playing off the right, Madueke had the responsibility of holding width to allow Christopher Nkunku the space centrally to operate, whilst also having a responsibility to drop in and form a make-shift five at the back out of possession.

The winger has been ever present this pre-season, starting four of the five games played on tour in the US, scoring three goals and providing one assist in those games. Much like Maresca's wingers at Leicester, the 23-year-old brings a direct manner in attack, beating his man 1v1, and looking to impact the game.

His stats from this game show his impact on both sides of the ball, completing two out of his three dribble attempts, often coming when he was found isolated out wide, 1v1 with the opposition full-back, allowing him to be direct and attempt to drive the team forward.

But his defensive stats also show his involvement on that end of the ball, winning 5/11 ground duels, and winning his only aerial duel. Even being involved in 12 duels shows Madueke's importance out of possession, to recover into position, and help carry out their game plan off the ball.

Madueke stats (vs Real Madrid) Stat Madueke Minutes Played 90 Crosses 1/3 Dribbles 2/3 Ground Duels 5/11 Aerial Duels 1/1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Whilst Olise was high on Chelsea's priorities in the transfer market this summer, Madueke could prove to be Maresca's ideal winger, who can provide the direct 1v1 threat going forwards, but also track back, and put in the defensive shift wanted by the manager.