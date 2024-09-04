Chelsea are three Premier League games into the reign of new manager, Enzo Maresca, having won one, lost one, and drawn one so far.

Their only loss came against last year's champions, Manchester City, losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on the opening day.

In their most recent game, the Blues drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace, despite creating five "big chances", and only converting one of them. Their lack of clinical finishing in the box cost them two points on this occasion.

However, Cole Palmer is one of the players who has started as they mean to go on, already providing four assists, and one goal, in his opening three Premier League appearances.

You do have to wonder how they'd be faring with the remarkable Victor Osimhen up top, though.

Osimhen failed move to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano broke the news on deadline day that Osimhen's possible move to Chelsea was totally "OFF" in the final hours of the window, having failed to find an agreement.

After a move to Saudi Arabia also didn't work out, Osimhen is now on his way to Galatasaray in a loan deal as reported by Romano. He's agreed a new £63m release clause with Napoli but the Turkish side have no option to buy the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen made 32 appearances for Napoli last season, scoring 17 goals, providing four assists, and totalling 2,476 minutes played, but he's still not worth quite as much as either Cole Palmer or another Chelsea talent, who, let's be honest left too early.

Jamal Musiala's transfer value in 2024

Once upon a time, Chelsea actually let go of one of their best prospects for a mere £170k compensation package in the shape of Jamal Musiala.

Last season, Musiala made 38 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

Despite being sold for so cheap, Musiala is now valued at a whopping £110m by Transfermarkt. The 21-year-old value is at an all-time high, having recently been a mainstay in the German national team, during Euro 2024, winning the Golden Boot award alongside a host of other names.

Compare this to Chelsea's current superstar, Cole Palmer, who joined from Manchester City for an initial fee of £40m, the 22-year-old made 45 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring 27 goals, and providing 15 assists.

Like Musiala, he has seen his value and performances improve astronomically in recent years.

That said, even after such a superb season, Palmer's value, according to Transfermarkt is only £67m, which is £42.5m less than Musiala.

So, we've compared their values, now how do they stack up from a performance point of view?

Musiala vs Palmer comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Musiala Palmer Goals 0.38 0.65 Assists 0.19 0.36 xG 0.34 0.63 xAG 0.27 0.38 Progressive Carries 5.31 4.02 Progressive Passes 5.10 6.77 Progressive Passes Received 7.74 6.70 Total Shots 2.82 3.50 Goals/Shot 0.13 0.12 Key Passes 2.05 2.47 Shot-Creating Actions 5.03 5.57 Touches (Att Pen) 6.03 4.33 Successful Take-Ons 4.08 1.79 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The metrics mostly show Palmer to be the higher output player, averaging more goals and assists per 90, as well as higher expected goals and assists per 90. This is likely due to his higher level of creative passing, and higher volume of shots taken.

Musiala, on the other hand, averages more successful take-ons per 90, and more progressive carries, showing he is the better carrier between the two. Surprisingly, the Bayern Munich star is also slightly more clinical with his shot/goal ratio, averaging 0.13 goals per shot, compared to Palmer's 0.12.

Musiala is currently ahead in his value, likely due to being slightly younger, but also being on the scene and in the limelight longer.

Though, if Palmer can produce a similar season this year, his value could skyrocket even more, and even surpass Chelsea's former academy man.