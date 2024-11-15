Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a brilliant start to life as Chelsea boss, creating a settled side that looks as though it can challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

After the first 11 games of the new campaign, the Blues occupy third place, sitting ahead of London rivals Arsenal and nine points off runaway leaders Liverpool.

Their start to the Europa Conference League campaign has also been exemplary, achieving a 100% start from the first three matches - sitting top of the table within the new group phase.

Whilst many doubted the Italian’s appointment from Leicester City during the off-season, he’s walked in like a breath of fresh air and made the Blues a threat at both ends once again.

However, the current international break could disrupt their momentum, or even throw a curveball into the mix should any player pick up an injury for their nation.

Chelsea players who featured for their nation on Thursday night

Striker Nicolas Jackson has enjoyed a superb start to the campaign, registering a total of six goals and three assists in his first 12 outings in all competitions.

The 23-year-old was in action for Senegal on Thursday, featuring for just 64 minutes as they claimed a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in their AFCON qualifying group.

However, it was a performance to forget for the attacker, completing just nine passes throughout his display and registering a total of 20 touches - an average of one touch every three minutes.

He also missed a big chance and was caught offside, as he was eventually replaced by Habib Diarra, the man who eventually scored the winner in the affair.

Fellow forward Christopher Nkunku has been restricted to appearances off the substitutes bench after Jackson’s form at Stamford Bridge this season, putting his Chelsea career in jeopardy.

It was different for France last night despite the absence of Kylian Mbappé, replacing Bradley Barcola with just 19 minutes remaining in their UEFA Nations League clash with Israel.

However, despite featuring for far fewer minutes than his Blues teammate, he managed more passes and touches - looking sharp off the bench for Didier Deschamps’ side, playing with a point to prove.

One other Blues player stole the show for his nation, potentially now putting himself in the drivers seat to start over a rival player going forward.

The man who needs to replace a £144m talent for his nation

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke was handed a start for England in their 3-0 win over Greece, in what was a crucial game in their Nations League group if they are to finish at the summit.

The 22-year-old produced a superb display within his 66 minutes on the pitch, achieving a 94% pass completion rate, brilliantly setting up Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the opener within the first ten minutes.

Madueke also attempted two dribbles, whilst winning four of the six duels he attempted, looking to force himself into the plans of new England boss Thomas Tuchel, who takes over from Lee Carsley in the new year.

The “ridiculous” Blues talent, as dubbed by Sam Matterface on commentary, was handed a 9/10 match rating by The Independent’s Luke Baker, a signal of how impressive he was in the victory.

Noni Madueke vs Greece Statistics Tally Minutes played 66 Touches 46 Passes completed 30/32 (94%) Assists 1 Shots taken 2 Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Duels won 4/6 (67%) Fouls won 3 Stats via FotMob

His display in Athens was full of direct runs and positive attacking play - something which England have desperately lacked at times with Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side.

The Arsenal ace, who’s valued at £144m via CIES Football Observatory, has made 42 appearances for his country to date but has withdrawn from the current squad after a knock picked up against Maresca’s side.

However, he may struggle to regain his starting role in the England side after Madueke’s performance last night, undoubtedly doing the Chelsea talent’s confidence wonders and allowing him to play a crucial role at club level as a result.