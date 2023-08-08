The most pressing concern that remains in the transfer window for Chelsea is to find a suitable and experienced midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez.

The club’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo is becoming increasingly frustrating as a fourth bid of £80m was recently rejected.

However, as well as the Ecuadorian, the Blues are said to be keenly tracking Tyler Adams.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Chelsea?

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, the Blues are "expected to step up their interest in" the Leeds United midfielder.

Last week, this outlet revealed that Chelsea were considering the signing of the USMNT international, whose contract in Yorkshire contains a release clause in the region of £20m.

Although, renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that any deal for Adams remains separate from Caicedo.

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Chelsea?

Leeds endured a miserable campaign that culminated in a bitterly disappointing relegation, but Adams has been tipped to continue his career in the top flight.

From his deep-lying midfield berth, the 36-cap international has evolved as a formidable defensive protector.

Over the last 365 days in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers, he ranks within the top 3% for tackles and interceptions per 90, as well as the highest 16% for interceptions per 90.

Adams’ defensive timing and reading of the game is phenomenal and has gloriously developed thanks to his stint with RB Leipzig.

In his ‘My Game in My Words’ feature with The Athletic's John Muller, he said:

“You have to weigh the percentages of your chances to win the ball. I always err on the side that I’m going to win every single ball, so I tend to be aggressive and go for it.

“In the Red Bull DNA, counter-pressing is such an important thing. We try to win the ball as quickly as possible and aren’t afraid to make mistakes because we’re confident in our pressing as a team.”

Coupled with this defensive acumen, Adams is also a commanding pillar of control.

He was the youngster skipper at the Qatar World Cup and his manager Gregg Berhalter praised his influence, saying:

“His leadership has been vital to us from day one. He’s the general, he’s the strategist. He’s the guy that goes out there and leads by example. When he talks, people listen.”

The £55k-per-week machine upheld his prestigious reputation on the pitch, managing 90% pass accuracy and winning 71% of his aerial duels, which also led Berhalter to describe him as “outstanding.”

He possesses the attributes to potentially be an ideal midfield partner for Fernandez.

Despite only joining the Blues in January and making just 22 appearances, the Argentinian recorded the joint-most successful progressive passes (205) during the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League’s record signing also ranks impressively across the continent, sitting within the top 3% for this metric per 90, as well as the top 14% for tackles and blocks per 90.

Fernandez and Adams have emphatically demonstrated their imperious defensive capabilities and could form a devastating midfield pivot.

Both players now head into the upcoming season with English top-flight experience under their belts and could ruthlessly excel under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.