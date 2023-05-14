Chelsea have been named as a possible destination for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the upcoming transfer window.

What’s the latest on Adrien Rabiot to Chelsea?

According to CaughtOffside, the Blues have been linked with the Frenchman as they begin their summer rebuild.

The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, and as per the report, a move to Stamford Bridge "could potentially happen".

The article also names Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram as other options, but for a club that has spent £585.5m in two windows and has Financial Fair Play regulations breathing down their necks, a move for either of these lucrative targets may be out of even Todd Boehly’s reach.

Therefore, Rabiot has been described as the most “realistic” and “more likely” to join the west London outfit.

Would Adrien Rabiot be a good signing for Chelsea?

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace is arguably enjoying the most productive and impressive season of his career so far.

The 36-cap international has registered 15 goal contributions in 43 appearances in all competitions this term and has been an imperative figure for a Juventus side that is currently second in Serie A and tussling with Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

He also started five of France’s seven World Cup fixtures as his nation painfully lost on penalties to Argentina in the final.

During the tournament, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate praised his teammate's influence and said: “Talk to everyone. He is a key player in this competition. Adrien takes us a lot, in defence and attack.”

Konate’s comments about his attacking and defensive qualities are showcased by Rabiot’s excellent statistics.

The titan ranks in the top 2% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers over the past year for non-penalty goals per 90, as well as the highest 19% for progressive carries per 90, according to FBref.

The £152k-per-week man has also acted as a formidable protector for the backline and massively outperforms current Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic in these categories.

Rabiot has recorded 1.47 blocks, 1.54 clearances, and 1.6 aerials won per 90, whilst the Croatian has only averaged 0.68, 0.72, and 0.44 for the same metrics respectively.

Considering this and the Juventus star’s far superior potency in front of goal - scoring ten more goals this season than his midfield counterpart - he represents a far more accomplished and reliable option.

Gianluigi Buffon has also showered him in praise and said: "Rabiot is incredible, very strong. He has the physical strength of [Paul] Pogba – he is a proper wardrobe. He has [Arturo] Vidal's personality in the game and potentially [Claudio] Marchisio's dynamism and ability to integrate."

Furthermore, Kovacic is reportedly nearing his Chelsea departure to set up a clear pathway for the well-rounded and boundlessly talented Rabiot to begin his career in English football.