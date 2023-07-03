Chelsea has agreed a €15million (£12.95m) fee with Brazilian side Santos for 18-year-old winger Angelo Gabriel according to a number of reports.

Speaking on talkSPORT, South American expert Tim Vickery revealed that the man management of Mauricio Pochettino will be key in getting the youngster's career back on track after a disappointing campaign.

What is the latest news regarding Angelo to Chelsea?

According to multiple reports, The Blues have agreed a fee with Santos to sign the winger, who is set to sign a contract at the club until 2028.

The Brazilian youth internationals contract at Santos contained a € 60m release clause, but the Brasileiro Serie A side have agreed to sell for €15m.

Barcelona held preferential rights to match any offer received for the 18-year-old, a clause they've held for over a year, however, it appears the Spanish champions have decided against matching the offer from the London side.

Chelsea plan to send the inside forward out on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season, which is the club that current Blues owner Todd Boehly recently purchased for £65m.

Angelo Gabriel is the second player to head to Stamford Bridge from Brazilian football this year, after Andrey Santos joined from Vasco de Gama in January.

What did Tim Vickery say about Angelo?

Tim Vickery revealed that Chelsea and manager Pochettino have a major part to play in helping get Angelo's career back on track after it stalled a bit this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Vickery said: "I mean this year Santos are dreadful. They're really not playing well, and he's lost his place in the starting lineup, so he's on the bench, coming off the bench, so his career is stalled a little bit. He has immense promise, Barcelona had the option on him and Barcelona had to wave that option before Chelsea were free to sign him.

His career has stalled a little bit and this is up to the man management at Chelsea with Pochettino and whatever to get him back on track because he's been marked out as an extraordinary talent for a long time but we all know there's a huge difference that road between promise and reality. It's a long unwinding one and a lot of things can happen so I think because too much pressure has been forced on him too early, he stalled a little bit and Chelsea will have to work hard with the human being in order to get the best out of the player."

Is Angelo Gabriel a good signing for Chelsea?

Angelo has made 129 appearances across his career and has recorded 15 goals and assists. This previous campaign was a disappointing one for the 18-year-old, with him only managing two goals and one assist across 32 games, with a number of appearances coming off the bench as the winger was dropped for an extended spell.

Despite this, the Brazilian has received plenty of praise throughout his career and has been compared to the likes of Paris Saint Germain winger Neymar and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the past due to his skills and his similar career start.

His former coach Ariel Holan told SporTV: "I see a lot of potential in Angelo. He is a boy who likes to go for the goal. I really like Brazilian football, and Angelo plays Brazilian football. This essence of dribbling, of taking on the opponent, is very important.

He has a huge future. By working hard, he will be able to play not only at Santos, but I believe that, in the future, he will be able to play in major leagues around the world."

It's clear to see Chelsea have a real wonderkid on their hands, who could explode if Pochettino is able to manage him correctly.