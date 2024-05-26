Chelsea have set their sights on reaching an agreement to sign one £25 million player in the next few weeks, despite still having no manager.

Stewart and Winstanley leading Chelsea manager pursuit

The club's co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are leading the pursuit of Chelsea's new manager after the west Londoners opted to part company with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week.

The Argentine guided Chelsea to Europe after a solid end to 2023/2024, winning their last five Premier League games on the bounce and giving them something positive to build upon for next season.

Chelsea's final five games under Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

However, that wasn't enough for high-ranking Chelsea bigwigs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, who apparently came to a mutual agreement with Pochettino over his exit after just one full campaign at the helm.

Attention now turns to how Chelsea will replace the Argentine, with a few interesting names already shortlisted. Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, Brentford's Thomas Frank and Ipswich Town manager Thomas Frank are the leading candidates as things stand, with Chelsea looking to seal their new manager by the end of next week.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is already thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia - so soon after departing Stamford Bridge.

"There is genuine interest in Mauricio Pochettino from Saudi Arabia, although no direct approach to him yet in the immediate aftermath of his Chelsea departure," wrote Ben Jacobs on X.

"Unclear yet whether Pochettino would entertain a Saudi move, with other European options likely to present themselves. Al-Ittihad one club to watch. Process has begun to replace Marcelo Gallardo. Ramon Planes and Pochettino have an excellent professional and personal relationship. Understand Ittihad looking to pay a top name up to €50m over three years."

Amidst all of this managerial drama, some reports have still suggested that Chelsea are making serious transfer plans in the background. Indeed, some outlets have even reported that Chelsea are plotting a bid to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Chelsea want to seal Bradley Locko deal within weeks

According to GiveMeSport, the Blues have another interesting name on their radar in Brest defender Bradley Locko.

The 22-year-old has started 33 Ligue 1 matches for Brest this season, registering three assists in the process, and this has apparently turned heads at Chelsea.

It is believed Chelsea want to find an agreement with Brest for Locko within weeks, despite currently having no manager at the helm. The left-back is already garnering quite a reputation in France and would fit the mould of a young, exciting potential future star which Chelsea have repeatedly been keen to bring in.

"An indisputable starter in the Stade Brestois defense," wrote French news outlet Jeunes Footeux.

"Bradley Locko is undoubtedly one of the revelations of this Ligue 1 season, and above all a very big move made by the Breton club."