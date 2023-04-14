Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer and the Argentine could be a big upgrade on Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Mac Allister?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the midfield maestro will depart the Amex Stadium early in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all said to be keen.

The three clubs are all said to have approached the Seagulls over a potential deal for the 24-year-old, who was reportedly valued at an eye-watering £70m for the 24-year-old, who has caught the eye with his performances for club and country this season.

"Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United," the renowned transfer guru tweeted. "These clubs have approached player’s camp to discuss the project. #BHAFC will decide price tag soon."

Blues owner Todd Boehly has invested a remarkable amount of money during his time at Stamford Bridge but could be swayed by Mac Allister after he starred in Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar, where he contributed one goal and one assist in six appearances, earning a strong 7.11 rating from WhoScored.

His performance in the final against France was particularly impressive, with journalist Roy Nemer celebrating his display just a few days after Lionel Scaloni's side took home the trophy.

He said:

"Alexis Mac Allister was unplayable in the World Cup final. The intelligence, the technique. Incredible talent."

The former Argentinos Juniors man has also been a key factor in Roberto de Zerbi's side's success in the top flight so far this campaign, as he boasts eight goals and one assist with an average rating of 7.08 in the Premier League, which is better than everyone bar Reece James in Chelsea's squad.

Would Mac Allister be a Mount upgrade at Chelsea?

For this reason, he could be a big upgrade on Mount at Stamford Bridge next season, with the England international looking likely to leave amid a contract dispute with his boyhood club.

If you compare the two midfielders' performances in the top flight so far this term, it seems clear that the Argentina international would be the better long-term option for the Blues.

Mount boasts just three goals and two assists in 23 Premier League appearances this campaign, with a far less impressive average rating of 6.72 for his performances.

He has also averaged fewer shots (1.4 vs 2.5), dribbles (0.7 vs 1.2) and tackles (1.4 vs 2.2) than the Brighton maestro, which are all stats you would hope from an all-action, creative midfielder, and this suggests that Mount would not be missed at Stamford Bridge should Boehly bring in Mac Allister as his replacement this summer.