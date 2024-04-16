Chelsea bounced back from a disappointing 2-2 draw away to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United to beat struggling Everton 6-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge emphatically.

It was a ruthless performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s side from start to finish, with the Blues 4-0 up at half-time, thanks to a perfect hat-trick from Cole Palmer, and a very well-taken goal from Nicolas Jackson.

The second half saw Chelsea add a fifth from the penalty spot thanks to Palmer once again before boyhood Chelsea fan Alfie Gilchrist scored his first goal for the club.

From an Everton point of view, their misery continues, with their only win in 2024 coming last weekend against Burnley. They are now just two points clear of the relegation zone, and a huge crunch match against Forest next weekend at Goodison Park.

“10/10” Palmer continues to shine

After Monday night's display, it is easy to see why Chelsea’s number 20 is nicknamed ‘Cold’ Palmer; he was the calmest man in Stamford Bridge, despite a hectic first half an hour when he scored his hat-trick.

All four of his goals were well taken for different reasons. The first was individual brilliance, nutmegging the defender before cutting inside and finishing well into the far corner. His second was a header, and whilst it may seem like an easier goal, he showed good attacking instinct to sniff out the chance and finish a good team move.

To complete his perfect trio of goals, Palmer pounced on a loose pass from Jordan Pickford before audaciously lobbing him from 35 yards. His fourth was a penalty, which was well finished into the bottom right corner, but it was not so simple to stay focused, with Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson both arguing their case to be the taker.

Aside from his four goals, Palmer ran the show, completing three out of four dribbles, and winning five out of eight ground duels, according to Sofascore.

He also completed the most final third passes on the pitch, with 15/19, as per Stats Zone, with the young English talent showcasing his skill and creativity, as well as his instinct in front of goal, to put in one of the best performances by anyone in the Premier League all season.

It was probably the easiest 10/10 rating anyone will give out this season. Goal.com’s Matt O'Connor-Simpson described Palmer’s performances as “such a pleasure to watch” and explained how he showed he “has the finishing touch” to his game.

It was a perfect performance from Palmer, who is making a strong case to win both Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the Premier League.

He now has 20 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, and an incredible 15 goal involvements in his last seven Chelsea games in all competitions. Palmer is now level with Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot and does not seem like slowing down any time soon.

Premier League Top Scorers Player Goals (Assists) #1 Cole Palmer 20 (9) #2 Erling Haaland 20 (5) #3 Ollie Watkins 19 (10) #4 Mohamed Salah 17 (9) #5 Dominic Solanke 17 (3) Stats via BBC Sport.

Not only was Monday’s game memorable for Palmer, but it is a night that will live long in the memory of Chelsea’s young defender, Gilchrist.

Alfie Gilchrist also deserves the hype

A boyhood Blues fan, Gilchrist has had a few first-team opportunities under Pochettino this season but this was his biggest impact yet, sensationally managing to register his first goal for the club, as well as completing 100% of his passes after appearing from the bench in the dying embers of the game.

It was a well-taken finish, following in a rebound and driving a volley past Pickford and into the back of the net for Chelsea’s sixth. Cue incredible celebrations from the 20-year-old, who ran over to the corner flag to celebrate with the equally ecstatic fans.

It was summed up perfectly by football presenter Dougie Critchley on X when he described the moment as a “mad, unhinged, sweet release of emotion, where you lose control of your body and inhibitions for a few seconds."

It was an incredibly emotional moment for Gilchrist, a chance for him to show all his love and passion for Chelsea Football Club, and what it means to score for his club. That is exactly what football is about. There are many dark moments in a player’s career, but to experience a high like that must be an incredible feeling, and Gilchrist did not hold back with his incredible celebration.

It was a fabulous late showing from the youngster and aged just 20, he could be the next hyped-up youngster to emerge from the Chelsea ranks. That said, a start next time around unfortunately seems unlikely.

Indeed, next up for the Blues is the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, where they will be hoping to reach their second final under Pochettino and right the wrongs of their Carabao Cup final defeat in February. They are certainly going into the game full of confidence, and one of the Premier League’s best players.