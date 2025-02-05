Chelsea are looking rather light in the midfield department, with Roméo Lavia continuing to suffer from injuries, both Cesare Casadei and Renato Veiga leaving in the January window and multiple other midfielders out on loan.

This has seen Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández starting almost every game, with many beginning to question their workload, scared of the pair becoming jaded and picking up an injury.

Luckily, on deadline day, Enzo Maresca’s side did manage to make one midfield signing, with Mathis Amougou joining from St Etienne for a fee of around £12.5m.

But this late scramble could’ve been avoided had Chelsea recalled one of their two central midfielders out on loan, both of whom have shown signs of capability in a similar role.

Lesley Ugochukwu is one of them but he's not the only one. Stay tuned...

How Lesley Ugochukwu is doing at Southampton

Ugochukwu is one of the Chelsea midfielders out on loan this season. Having joined Southampton on a temporary basis in the summer, the 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions, providing two assists, contributing to three clean sheets and totalling 1,029 minutes played.

Impressively, the French midfielder has been compared to Aurelien Tchouameni's level of potential, by Liam Twomey from The Athletic, standing at 6 foot 3, covering ground in central areas really well, making high numbers of defensive actions - 3.86 tackles per 90 - and being technically astute on the ball to receive in tight spaces.