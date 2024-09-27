Chelsea chiefs are already planning a January exit for their "absolute dream" of a summer signing, despite the fact he's only just made the move to Stamford Bridge.

How Chelsea's summer signings are playing

Todd Boehly, BlueCo and Behdad Eghbali - who have the final say on all major decisions at Chelsea - gave the green light for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley to spend around £200 million of the club's funds on 13 summer signings before deadline day last month.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all put pen to paper on moves to Chelsea, and a few of them are making quite an impression already.

Felix scored on his second debut for Chelsea in a 6-2 demolition of Wolves at Molineux, featuring over four Premier League games in total so far, though he is yet to start under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Neto - signed from Wolves for around £54 million - bagged his first goal in Chelsea blue against Barrow in the EFL Cup earlier this week, with the Portugal international also notching an assist against his former club in the top flight.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Dewsbury-Hall is a regular in Maresca's starting elevens, despite missing out on some minutes due to illness recently, while Sancho is impressing after making the move to Chelsea on loan from Man United. The latter set up Christopher Nkunku for a dramatic late winner during Chelsea's 1-0 win away to Bournemouth and added to his tally of assists when Maresca's side smashed West Ham 3-0 at the London Stadium last weekend.

However, one summer acquisition who hasn't quite had the same luck is former Aston Villa star Omari Kellyman. The midfielder, who agreed to join Chelsea in a deal worth £19 million, has been forced to watch on from the sidelines after Kellyman suffered a hamstring injury.

Kellyman is set to be out until November at the earliest, with the 19-year-old picking up the problem in Cobham training right at the start of this month.

Chelsea planning January exit for Omari Kellyman

According to football.london, the Englishman is unlikely to gain many Chelsea chances this season.

Indeed, it is believed Chelsea are planning a January exit for Kellyman, as they seek to send him out on loan to further his development. The teenager, regardless of his potential and reputation, played just 35 minutes in the Premier League for Villa last term and is yet to make his Chelsea debut because of his injury - so perhaps a temporary spell is exactly what is needed for him.

“Omari always had his place in the group," said Derby County's Lead Foundation coach, Josh Butler, to The Athletic on Kellyman.

"There were other players who were a bit louder but he was the chilled one. I’ve known him for 12 years and he’s always been the same; low maintenance, no dramas. The extent of his success will be circumstantial because it won’t be down to talent or attitude. His greatest strength is that you can’t not like him. He’s an absolute dream for a football club.”