Chelsea are already preparing an offer to sign a clinical Victor Osimhen alternative this summer, as they remain on the hunt for a striker.

Boehly targeting new frontman despite Chelsea worries

Some concerns have surrounded their ability to comply with PSR regulations, after the club posted seismic losses for the second financial year running.

There are suggestions that Chelsea need to raise £100 million through player sales by June 30, to avoid potential sanctions, but it remains the case that Mauricio Pochettino's side are chasing a new number nine.

One front man who they've been very regularly linked with is Napoli star Osimhen. It is believed Chelsea are among the frontrunners to sign Osimhen this summer, with former midfielder John Obi Mikel even playing agent.

"I know you're going to come to Chelsea," said Mikel.

Chelsea's top scorers in the league this season Goals Cole Palmer 16 Nicolas Jackson 9 Raheem Sterling 6 Mykhailo Mudryk 4 Conor Gallagher 3

"I'm telling you, I'm going to be the agent to broker that deal! You are 100 per cent going to Chelsea next season. I'm going to make sure that deal happens because we are crying out for someone like you. Since the big man left the club, you know Didier Drogba, my teammate, we haven't had anybody with that figure, that stature, that personality.

"Someone who can score goals in big games and somebody we can depend on scoring goals, and I just feel like you are that person, you will fit right in at what we need to achieve at the club."

While Osimhen would be a dream capture from Chelsea's perspective, reports also suggest Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis could remain firm on the Nigerian's release clause (Fabrizio Romano) - which stands at around £113 million.

It could therefore be wise to have alternatives to Osimhen when the window reopens, and it is believed one such player could be Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has scored a quite sensational 36 goals and bagged 15 assists over 2023/2024, lighting up the Primeira Liga under Ruben Amorim ever since he opted to make the move to Portugal from Coventry City.

This has alerted Chelsea chiefs, as explained by journalist Pedro Sepulveda this week.

Chelsea preparing summer bid for Gyokeres

According to Sepulveda, Chelsea are "preparing an offer" to sign Gyokeres this summer as they gear up for a transfer tussle with Arsenal - who are also on the look out for a star frontman.

While an £86 million release clause still represents a significant investment on Chelsea's part, the valuation remains lower than that of Osimhen's, so this could be one to watch.