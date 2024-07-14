With new manager Enzo Maresca at the helm, Chelsea aren’t waiting around to get their transfer business complete.

Tosin Adarabioyo is already in the door, having joined on a free transfer from Fulham, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also following the Italian to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City.

Youngsters Omari Kellyman, Estevao Willian, Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga have also arrived in west London, with owner Todd Boehly maintaining his philosophy of investing in youth prospects.

Their current recruitment plan has been a success, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto thriving in the first-team after their respective moves to join the Blues.

Despite the recent influx of new additions in recent weeks, Boehly still wants to improve the side further, with numerous names still in the mix over a move to Maresca’s side.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new attacker

After missing out on Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, the club have still been working tirelessly to try and sign a new forward to catapult the club back towards the summit of the Premier League.

Whilst Jonathan David is primarily a central striker, he’s still capable of playing on either flank, with the club exploring a move for the Canadian this summer.

Despite his stellar campaign in Ligue 1 which saw him register 23 goals or assists in 34 appearances, he could be available for as little as £25m this summer, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

However, the Blues have also been eyeing another out-and-out winger to solve their issues in the final third, with Maresca’s side targeting Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs on the London is Blue podcast, via The Chelsea Chronicle, Chelsea have held internal discussions about the potential signing of the Japanese international, but no official move has been made yet.

He’s been an excellent addition for the Seagulls since his £2.5m move from Kawasaki Frontale back in August 2021, featuring 67 times, and registering 13 goals.

It’s unknown how much a deal for the 27-year-old would cost the Blues, but he would certainly be a superb addition that would improve Maresca’s already impressive forward line.

However, the forward is valued lower than one Chelsea star who has taken his chance in the first-team with both hands in recent seasons.

Conor Gallagher’s market value in 2024

Academy graduate Conor Gallagher has rapidly developed at Stamford Bridge, cementing his first-team place and even being handed the captain’s armband on multiple occasions last season.

The 24-year-old started 37 games under former boss Mauricio Pochettino in the 2023/24 campaign, with his excellent form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Conor Gallagher's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass accuracy 92% Dribbles completed 68% Duels won 212 Tackles won 52 Interceptions 43 Stats via FotMob

As a result of his consistent displays over the last 12 months, the midfielder has seen his market value skyrocket, with Gallagher now valued at £43.2m, as per Football Transfers.

His subsequent value is now higher than that of Mitoma, who is still only valued at £18.2m despite his excellent displays for the Seagulls.

The “elite” Gallagher, as dubbed by scout EBL, has also been subject to huge interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United this summer, but Maresca will undoubtedly want to keep hold of the talent this summer.

He may not be the easiest of footballers to watch on the eye, but he always plays with his heart on his sleeve, doing the dirty work that other players tend to shy away from.

His rise in value is hardly a surprise given his desire to go above and beyond the cause, with the midfielder potentially playing a huge role in Maresca’s rebuild of the Blues in 2024/25.