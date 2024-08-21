Chelsea are in ongoing talks to sign a £20.5 million Brazilian forward for Enzo Maresca this summer, with BlueCo showing zero sign of slowing down when it comes to incoming new transfers before August 30.

Chelsea seal latest deal in £46.3 million move for Joao Felix

Todd Boehly is now up to 11 signings at Chelsea this summer with their latest capture of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, who re-joins the west Londoners in a transfer which could be worth up to £46.3 million with add-ons.

Felix has put pen to paper on a six-year deal to make a return to Stamford Bridge permanently, and it includes the option of an additional year, with the transfer also allowing midfielder Conor Gallagher to finally complete his switch to Atletico.

The Portugal international joins Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley and Estevao Willian in signing for Chelsea this summer, and it takes their total to spend to around £236 million (including add-ons for Felix).

Felix's arrival at Chelsea could spell bad news for Raheem Sterling. Indeed, the Blues now have an abundance of wingers at their disposal, with Maresca reportedly telling Sterling to consider a Chelsea exit before the summer transfer cut-off.

Felix spent the second half of 2022/2023 on loan at Chelsea, where he managed 16 Premier League appearances, scoring four goals in that time, but that wasn't quite enough to convince Mauricio Pochettino to snap him up permanently at the time.

Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea in all competitions - 2022/2023 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

However, there is now a belief that Felix is perfect for Maresca's new style of play at Chelsea, so the ex-Benfica sensation has been given a second chance to make a real name for himself in England.

Chelsea also in talks to sign Gabriel Mec from Gremio

Despite reports a few weeks ago indicating Gabriel Mec's move to Chelsea was a done deal, The Athletic claim that Chelsea are also still in ongoing talks to sign the Brazilian starlet from Gremio.

It is believed Chelsea remain in discussions to sign Mec, who has been likened to Barcelona legend Ronaldinho for his playing style, so he could be the next highly-rated gem to join Maresca's big spenders after Felix.

Other reports claim Mec will cost Chelsea around £20.5 million, which could be a fair price for another one of Brazil's brightest young stars.

"Ronaldinho, Douglas Costa, Arthur Melo. These are just some of the names that have come from Grêmio’s academy. Their latest star is Gabriel Mec," said TEAMtalk analyst Ben Mattinson.

"Mec has rapid feet able to do skills so quickly that he can fool defenders easily. A joy to watch, he’s a real throwback Brazilian."