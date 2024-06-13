Chelsea's transfer plans are beginning to accelerate ahead of the summer window opening on Friday, and it is believed they're pushing to bring in another player amid their attempts to land Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Chelsea in Jhon Duran talks after signing Tosin Adarabioyo

The west Londoners, as widely reported, are in talks to sign Duran - who would come in as their second senior signing after defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are wasting no time at all in identifying fresh faces for new manager Enzo Maresca, with Chelsea's talks for Duran thought to be advancing in pretty quick fashion.

The Colombia international would come in to bolster Maresca's striking options, but it is a potential move which has been met with some criticism. Still young, Duran managed just eight goals across 37 appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery, and there is a real danger that Chelsea could be about to add another unproven yet raw talent to their ranks.

Jhon Duran's season for Aston Villa in all competitions The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 37 Goals 8 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 138 Minutes played 1,103

That being said, there have been reports that another forward could join Chelsea as well as Duran. Indeed, that person may well be Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as one candidate. Todd Boehly is apparently ready to trigger Olise's release clause, with there being suggestions that personal terms have already been agreed as well (GiveMeSport).

A new winger arriving at Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks appears to be a distinct possibility, as the likes of Raheem Sterling are linked with exits. If the aforementioned does depart Cobham, Maresca will need a replacement.

Jeremy Doku enjoyed a scintillating debut campaign at Man City last season, and it appears another starlet from Rennes could follow in the Belgian's footsteps to England, as clubs take a serious interest in Desire Doue.

The 19-year-old has been called a similar player to Bernardo Silva by FBRef, with Rennes set to demand around £35 million to do business over the exciting teenager.

Chelsea pushing to sign Desire Doue

According to Ligue 1 journalist Alexis Bernard, Chelsea are pushing to sign Doue as the player asks his club to study offers for him. They're actively pursuing the teenager, but are not alone, as Bayern Munich could also make a move.

The Frenchman bagged four goals and four assists for Rennes last season, and is fast gaining a reputation as one of his country's most promising talents.

"He's a player who aspires to go to the biggest clubs," said teammate Baptiste Santamaria. "He's one of a kind.

"He likes to hit the ball but he's solid on his feet. Desire's technical, percussive and physical qualities are quite incredible. When he becomes more consistent, he'll be unplayable. For his age, he's the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career."