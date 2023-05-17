Mauricio Pochettino already faces a number of dilemmas to solve ahead of his imminent arrival at Chelsea, as he looks to get the best out of a bloated squad at Stamford Bridge.

While player exits will be necessary this summer in order to balance the books, both Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are yet to agree to a new deal at Stamford Bridge and could leave on a free transfer when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

While the Argentine manager may be keen to keep a world-class midfielder such as the World Cup-winning Frenchman, his injury issues this season have been a major concern and at 32, the Blues perhaps need to begin their search for a long-term successor in midfield.

Pochettino could find a dream heir to the former Leicester City man in Everton star Amadou Onana, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent months after an impressive debut season at Goodison Park.

Could Chelsea sign Onana?

While the Blues were actually rejected by the Belgium international in January as Graham Potter sought to improve upon his midfield options, a summer move could well be on the cards for the 21-year-old, especially if the Toffees go down.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested in one column for Caught Offside last month that Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were all potential destinations for the young midfielder this summer, although interested sides may have to meet Everton's reported £50m price tag.

The giant midfielder only joined from Lille in a £33m deal last summer but has been one of the bright sparks in another woeful season for the Merseyside outfit, as his solid 6.69 average rating from WhoScored ranks him as the sixth-best performer, of those to make at least ten appearances this term.

Onana's physicality in midfield is clear to see, as according to FBref, he ranks in the top 20% of midfielders across Europe for tackles per game (2.66), clearances per game (1.54) and aerials won per game (2.08).

WhoScored also suggests that he excels at aerial duels and tackling, which outlines him as the perfect mould for a defensive-minded midfielder such as Kante, who too excels at winning the ball back.

As per FBref, the French World Cup winner ranks inside the top 20% of midfielders for tackles per 90, further outlining their similarities.

Onana's performances for both Lille and Everton saw him earn a call-up to Belgium's World Cup squad in 2022, with former manager Roberto Martinez singing his praises following his selection.

He said: “Another unique profile. Someone with such physical presence and dynamism is needed, just think of Fellaini in 2018. He is also a leader on the field who has made strides in his career. From Germany to France and now the Premier League... He deserves this selection.”

Liverpool Echo writer Connor O'Neill also lauded him as "outstanding" earlier in the season, which suggests that Onana's reputation is only going to increase further as he continues to impress.

Considering the lack of European football on offer at Stamford Bridge next season, it may prove difficult to sign world-class talents but in Onana, Pochettino could land a promising youngster who looks to have all the attributes to replace Kante at Chelsea.