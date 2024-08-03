Chelsea are starting to take shape under Enzo Maresca's tactical guidance, with the ongoing saga surrounding Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge an indication of where the club is headed.

Of course, Maresca's ball-playing identity was known from the start, with Harry Winks praising the Italian's "incredible" philosophy last season at Leicester City, saying "it’s all about building through the lines and controlling the game.”

Effectively, Gallagher is being pushed toward signing for Atletico Madrid after being told that he won't be a regular starter given stylistic differences.

The Blues are going to aim to sign several more players before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, and they are going to be tailored to the exciting new set-up.

Chelsea transfer news

According to Calcio Mercato over in Italy, Juventus are continuing to push versatile forward Federico Chiesa to the exit, with the Italian entering the final year of his contract and not expected to renew terms.

It's understood that Chiesa's agent has been drumming up interest in England in recent days, with Chelsea joined by Tottenham Hotspur in being among the frontrunners to complete a deal.

The Old Lady are hoping to field €30m (£25m) offers, which is an affordable fee for one of Serie A's most talented forwards, and given that he would slot right into Maresca's Stamford Bridge system.

Why Federico Chiesa would be perfect for Chelsea

Former Italy international Alessandro Pierini has described Chiesa as "world-class" in the past, with the talent playing an instrumental role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph and enjoying distinctive success in his homeland.

The 25-year-old has, however, been stifled by some rotten luck on the injury front, starting only 17 times across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 league campaigns due to an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

He'd risen to the fore beforehand but has only recently started to show the kind of style that left fans in awe way back when, with the £153k-per-week sensation completing a full campaign for the first time in several years with Juventus and scoring ten goals across 37 appearances in all competitions before starring for Italy at Euro 2024, proving to be one of the standout performers in a disappointing tournament.

With such impressive technical quality enhancing the cohesion and flow of his team, Chiesa would be a wonderful addition to Chelsea's first team, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 17% for passes attempted, the top 16% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Should he sign, it would be interesting to see how Maresca opts to deploy the silky-smooth star, but his powers on the pitch would likely be perfect for another top target in Victor Osimhen, who may yet move to west London this month.

Imagine Chiesa & Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been one of the best centre-forwards in Europe over recent seasons, with last year being marred by fitness troubles and Napoli's staggering decline but his exploits previously have emphasised his brilliance in the final third.

Victor Osimhen: Last 5 Seasons Season Club Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2023/24 Napoli 32 (27) 17 4 2022/23 Napoli 39 (35) 31 5 2021/22 Napoli 32 (26) 18 6 2020/21 Napoli 30 (19) 10 3 2019/20 LOSC Lille 38 (28) 18 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

Osimhen strikes home. He's invariably effective in front of goal and has even been dubbed "one of the best strikers in the world" by Joao Cancelo.

While he endured a tough season last year, the Nigeria international still managed to bag 17 goals from only 27 starts across all competitions, but his efforts the previous year en route to the Scudetto have earned him the mark of one of Europe's elite.

As the clip above highlights, the 25-year-old is endowed with slick, fleet-footed skills with the ball at his feet, capable of utilising his sinew-corded frame to resounding effect, holding off defenders and deftly placing the ball into his teammates' path to strike on goal.

After all, during the 2022/23 Serie A season, he might have posted 26 goals from 30 starts but he also averaged 1.1 key passes per game, as per Sofascore, notching four assists besides.

He'd simply be a monster alongside Chiesa, with the Juventus star's ability as a "wizard" with the ball - as noted by football media personality Roger Bennett - setting him up to be a dreamy signing for the Blues, who need to build on the togetherness that had hatched toward the end of last year and ensure that the coherent, ball-focused brand is instilled effectively.

Chiesa's ceaseless creativity, stemming from his driven surges up the flanks. and his sharp decision-making when placed in think-fast situations could lead to an air of structure and understanding at Stamford Bridge that has been missing for several years now.

The Italian whiz's faculty for playmaking is top-notch, providing strikers such as Osimhen with the kind of service to unlock and sustain their goalscoring prowess.

Osimhen is a deadly marksman but he also offers an impressive technique himself, capable of contributing effectively to the build-up play and team advances on the opponent's goal.

It might just be a match made in heaven, and Chelsea must now act swiftly to get the deals done.