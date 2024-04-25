Chelsea have reportedly made their move to sign a new defender who will have a £77m release clause in his contract next year.

Things haven’t gone to plan on the pitch for Mauricio Pochettino during his first season at Stamford Bridge, despite Todd Boehly splashing the cash back in the summer.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal was the latest blow for the Blues, who may need to raise £100 million through player sales before the end of the financial year, or risk PSR sanctions.

However, despite this, there have still been plenty of rumours about new arrivals ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, regardless of who is in charge. For example, AC Milan star Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to Chelsea, as has Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

In fact, reports in recent months have claimed that Chelsea were readying a player plus cash deal to sign the Nigeria international, with a huge seven-year deal being prepared, which could see Osimhen receive more than £90m in London between 2024 to 2031.

There may well be the need for additions at the back as well, especially with Thiago Silva out of contract in the summer and turning 40 years of age in September.

According to reports in France, relayed by The Sun, Chelsea have made contact to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. The Blues have reached out over a transfer for the 21-year-old, however, RB Leipzig do not want to sell Lukeba at any cost this summer.

The Bundesliga side are in a strong position until 2025, when a £77m release clause kicks in, with that figure dropping to £60m in 2026. Premier League rivals Manchester United are also thought to be interested in Lukeba, who joined Leipzig from Lyon last year.

The Frenchman has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season and appears to be a star in the making, with his Transfermarkt valuation now standing at a career-high €40m.

Lukeba, once described a “generational talent” in the media, has also been praised by Max Eberl, Leipzig's managing director for sport, who said: "He is left-footed and can play as a left-sided centre-back in both a back-three and a back-four. Castello’s main strengths are his tough-tackling nature, his pace, his positioning and how good he is on the ball."

A move could still materialise this summer, however, a transfer may well be more likely in 2025 for £77m, but Lukeba’s development will be one to keep an eye on.