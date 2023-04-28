Chelsea have made contact with Inter Milan to let them know that they are happy to sign their goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Onana to Chelsea?

Todd Boehly is reportedly set to enter the market for a new number one during the upcoming window despite Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga's contracts both not expiring for another two years, and with Mauricio Pochettino appearing likely to be taking over from Frank Lampard at the end of the season after reaching a verbal agreement to become manager, he would be expected to have an input on any fresh faces.

The Athletic first credited the Blues with an interest in Onana three years ago, so they are clearly long-term admirers of their £65k-per-week target, and the Premier League outfit were given a huge boost in their pursuit back in February after being alerted to his potential availability with the Serie A giants needing to offload some of their most prized assets to raise transfer funds, something that the owner is now looking to capitalise on.

According to 90min, Chelsea, alongside top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur, have both "indicated" to Inter that they are "willing" to sign Onana ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Stamford Bridge side are happy to complete a deal for the shot-stopper, who they have been "closely monitoring", for a cut-price, and would be open to sending Kepa or Mendy the opposite way in a part-exchange switch.

Would Onana be a good signing for Chelsea?

Having been hailed a "charismatic" player between the sticks by talent scout Jacek Kulig, not to mention his excellent track record, we think Onana would be the perfect man to take hold of the No 1 gloves in SW6.

The 6 foot 3 ace has kept 107 clean sheets in 293 appearances throughout his career, including 16 in 34 at Inter, as per Transfermarkt, with his impressive performances at the back having seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards this season from WhoScored. The Cameroon World Cup participant has also recorded 46 saves from 63 shots on target against, giving him a save percentage of 74.6%.

Finally, Onana has a very strong range of passing when playing out from the back having completed all of his 171 short passes and 308 of his 316 medium passes this term, via FBref, so is a well-rounded 'keeper and one that we think would only excel further under the guidance of Pochettino.