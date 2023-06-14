Chelsea's latest effort to try and secure a deal for Andre Onana could see them offer Inter three players in a swap deal, according to a report from Football Insider.

How good is Andre Onana?

After joining up with Inter for the 2022/23 season, he has burst onto the scene in Italy and established himself quickly as the club's first-choice shot-stopper. He featured in 24 league games for the club and conceded only 24 along the way, although it wasn't enough to help his side to the title. Instead, they had to settle for a third-place finish, although they did reach the Champions League final.

His performances inbetween the sticks have led to him emerging as one of the standout options in his position in Europe. When compared to others in goal amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues for example, he ranks within the top 15% for goals against per 90 (0.95) and is within the top 12% for his save percentage too (76.4%).

With Chelsea struggling to get going in the Premier League this season, they have now turned to Onana as a potential transfer option in goal for them this summer. It seems as though they are that determined to sign him that they are even prepared to lose players to do so.

That's because according to a report from Football Insider, the Blues are prepared to offer Inter three players as part of a transfer deal. Not only would they offer the Italian side £40m but would also be willing to send Kalidou Kouliably, Romelu Lukaku and Trevoh Chalobah to Serie A.

It sees an immediate exit for Lukaku, despite the player having cost the Blues £97.5m. He struggled at Stamford Bridge and spent last season in Italy, and would make a permanent return to the Serie A side if they accept this deal.

Should Chelsea sign Onana?

The Inter man has proven that he can perform on the biggest stage, having helped lead his side to a European final and also having stood out statistically against others in his position. He is a player who has really caught the eye of many in the game recently too, with treble-winning boss Pep Guardiola labelling the goalkeeper as "exceptional" ahead of Man City's clash with Inter for example.

The 27-year-old then would certainly help keep the rest of the Chelsea defence confident with him inbetween the sticks if he did move to Stamford Bridge. Their eagerness to sign him is shown by this latest offer and the Blues will be hoping that will be enough to tempt Inter into letting the player move to England.