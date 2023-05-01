Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

What’s the latest on Andre Onana to Chelsea?

According to Sempre Inter, the Blues are currently ahead of Manchester United and Barcelona in the tussle to sign the 27-year-old, but a deal is “far from being agreed.”

The outlet has claimed that the Nerazzurri have made it clear that they expect a fee of nothing less than €40m (£35m) and won't accept either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy as part of the payment.

It is believed that the Red Devils are likely to be the Blues’ biggest rivals for the Cameroonian as coach Erik ten Hag managed the player at Ajax for five seasons between 2017 and 2022.

Onana only joined Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2022, but the Italian giants could be tempted to cash in on this valuable asset to balance their books.

Would Andre Onana be a good fit at Chelsea?

With rumours rapidly circulating regarding the impending arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager, the Argentine has supposedly pinpointed a new goalkeeper as one of his primary target areas.

Due to Mendy’s uncertain future and long-term injury, which has kept him out of action since the World Cup, Arrizabalaga has deputised as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper recently.

However, the Spaniard's quality has been thrown into question on numerous occasions and the Blues are in dying need of a more consistent option.

In Chelsea’s recent 2-0 Premier League defeat against Brentford, the £150k-per-week man failed to make any saves or high claims and was beaten at his near post by a thunderous Bryan Mbeumo strike to put the game out of sight.

The 13-cap international has also conceded recent long-range strikes to Oliver Skipp, Matheus Nunes, and Julio Enciso - all of which were their first top-flight goals - to plunge his future into doubt.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has previously struggled to defend Arrizabalaga saying: “I don't want to say that Kepa is not a good goalkeeper, but you don't want your goalkeeper to be a liability."

Meanwhile, Onana has been in imperious form for Inter this campaign. In 35 appearances in all competitions, the shot-stopper has only conceded 30 goals and kept an impressive 16 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Barcelona graduate also ranks in the top 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for save percentage.

Onana has been branded as a “superstar” by African journalist Oma Akatugba and standing at a colossal 6 foot 3, in comparison to Kepa’s far smaller frame, he retains a far more commanding and intimidating presence.

The signing of this £65k-per-week man-mountain would be a logical move for the west London outfit and a significant upgrade on the current crop at the Bridge. Indeed, it would be a fabulous first signing for Pochettino to get over the line.