Chelsea face a mountainous task to recapture their status as one of Europe’s most elite clubs after a calamitous campaign has seen them dismally plummet into the bottom half of the table.

The incoming Mauricio Pochettino has to begin trimming his hideously bloated squad to restore some rhythm and harmony.

One problem area that must be immediately addressed is the goalkeeper position, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy seemingly unfit to be long-term solutions.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana has emerged as one of the West Londoner’s primary targets, and this would be an inspired piece of business for the Blues.

What’s the latest on Andre Onana to Chelsea?

According to The Telegraph, the 2021 Champions League winners to attempting to manoeuvre themselves into pole position to sign the goalkeeper.

Onana’s possible move to England has been fuelled by reputable journalist Rudy Galetti, who has revealed an eye-opening update on the situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives. Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50m (£45m) and is considered too high by the Blues."

Would Andre Onana be a good signing for Chelsea?

The former Ajax man has been in sensational form since his transfer to Italy in January 2022.

In his Inter Milan career, the 27-year-old has played 38 games in all competitions, and only conceded 30 goals, whilst keeping 19 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

He has also started every game for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League, as they booked themselves into the final of Europe’s most elite competition for the first time since 2010 after dispatching their city rivals.

Onana, whose career appeared on the brink of collapse after he received a nine-month ban from football after accidentally taking his wife’s medicine, has navigated an unbelievable turnaround thanks to a rich vein of form.

This is reflected by the fact that the shot-stopper ranks in the top 7% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for save percentage (78.2%) per 90, as well as the highest 5% for his clean sheet percentage (47.1%) per 90, as per FBref.

However, his future is shrouded in uncertainty due to Inter Milan’s murky financial situation as the club had to reportedly borrow €275m (£240m).

Therefore, with a rich club like Chelsea sniffing around, it will be difficult for the Nerazzurri giants to rebuke any transfer attempts.

Once hailed as a “superstar” by UEFA journalist Ome Akatugba, Onana would be the perfect remedy for Pochettino's impeding issue that the Blues have thus far failed to deal with.