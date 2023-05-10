Chelsea will look to pursue Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer as they eye a new preferred option between the sticks, says journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andre Onana?

As per LondonWorld, Chelsea, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, are set to compete for the signature of Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana this summer in a potential deal that could be worth in the region of £40 million.

The report claims that the Blues will move to replace both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, while Onana is seen as an ideal target due to his modest 'financial demands'.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via Sport Witness, 27-year-old Onana's performances for Inter Milan ‘have not gone unnoticed’ and Chelsea ‘continue to monitor’ him ahead of the off-season.

Despite being seen as a 'pillar' at the Nerrazurri, it is said that an offer of €60 million (£52 million) may be enough to entice the Cameroon international to Stamford Bridge.

Capology understand that Onana earns roughly €74,038 (£64,310) per week on the books at the San Siro on a contract that runs until June 2027.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes that Chelsea will have a good chance of acquiring Onana this summer.

Jones said: "There's definitely potential for this one. We've known that he has been on Chelsea's radar for a while and obviously they have recruitment and scouting that goes on beyond whoever the manager is at that time. So it doesn't matter too much on the goalkeeping front what Pochettino makes of it. He'll obviously have a say, but the decision will always be made as a group over a decision like this and Onana is somebody that they’re certainly exploring.”

Would Andre Onana be a good signing for Chelsea?

Onana has been in good form for Inter Milan this season and has managed to keep 17 clean sheets in 36 appearances across all competitions before his side's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against AC Milan, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the Cameroon international ranks among the top ten most consistent performers for Inter Milan this campaign, registering an average match rating of 6.91/10 for his exploits on the pitch.

The 27-year-old has also recorded a save percentage of 76.1% in Serie A this season, demonstrating his presence as a reliable asset between the sticks, as per FBRef.

All things considered, Onana would be a safe pair of hands to assume the number one jersey at Chelsea in 2023/24 as the Blues look to freshen things up at Stamford Bridge.