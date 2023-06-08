N’Golo Kante’s lucrative move to Saudi Arabia is on the verge of completion, and it is another huge indication of the monumental rebuild in the centre of the park at Chelsea.

The West London outfit has been planning for this and their efforts to revamp the squad for next season began in January, symbolised by the signing of Andrey Santos.

The Blues agreed on a deal for the 19-year-old, and it could transpire into an electrifying piece of business.

To date, the Rio-born starlet has notched 48 appearances and nine goals for Vasco da Gama and has evolved into one of his country’s most exciting and promising players.

With the midfield revolution that is occurring at Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian could find himself included in future plans sooner than expected.

Who is Andrey Santos?

At the age of four, Santos was introduced to futsal in an attempt to lose weight and the star hasn’t looked back since.

He fell in love with the beautiful game and is currently on a frightening trajectory to become one of the globe’s most elite players.

During his time in Vasco da Gama’s youth academy, the 2004-born prodigy transitioned from a defender to a midfielder.

His obvious talent and extraordinary progress meant that in March 2021, he made his professional debut for Vasco da Gama and then became the youngest goalscorer for the club in June 2022, netting in a Serie B victory away to Nautico.

Internationally, Santos has also starred for his homeland as he recently captained the U20 en route to an undefeated title at the 2023 South American U20 Championship, netting a joint-high of six goals during the tournament.

Clearly excelling in his own age group, the titan was called up by interim coach Ramon Menezes for Brazil’s friendly away at Morocco and made his Selecao debut as a starter.

South American Football Expert Tim Vickery has predicted a huge future for Santos saying: “He's a strong, box-to-box midfielder - I don't think Vasco would have been promoted without him.

"But it's a big step up. He's not a player who will be ready for Premier League football yet. He's only 18 - this is one for the future.

"Maybe a loan move is on the cards for him but there is certainly promise as a box-to-box midfielder who has a goal in him."

This description matches the role that Michael Ballack performed at Chelsea, in a trophy-laden four-year stint in the capital.

Across 168 appearances, the German recorded 48 goal involvements, and his physicality and leadership, two traits that Santos has already widely exhibited means he could evolve into a similar player.

The former coach Joachim Low described him as someone who “exudes authority and calm on the pitch”, and with captain experience already under Santos’ belt he could be destined for the top.

The titan reportedly idolises Juninho Pernambucano and the Lyon legend has also eulogised over Santos’ ridiculous pedigree, saying: “Physically, he is a monster. Without the ball, his participation in the game is total! And technically, he’s way above the others. He’s going to be much better. He is a much more complete player.”

His compatriots, Phillipe Coutinho, and Douglas Luiz, were both graduates of the Vasco da Gama academy and Santos is set to follow in their glittering footsteps.