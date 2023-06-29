Chelsea have been one of the busiest clubs on the continent in terms of transfer activity so far this summer, with Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic the latest big names to depart.

Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have all moved to clubs in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, and it looks likely that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be next out the Stamford Bridge exit in a move to AC Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino is no doubt eager to replenish the squad, which was in clear need of a facelift, having so far brought in only Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig - a deal sanctioned well before he arrived at the club.

Who is Chelsea target Angelo Gabriel?

According to Nizaar Kinsella in a report for the Evening Standard, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos in a deal worth around £15m.

It is unclear whether Angelo will slot straight into Chelsea's first-team squad ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, or instead go out on loan to affiliate club Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

As someone with 129 senior games to his name despite not turning 19 until December, it might well be that Pochettino - a coach well known for giving youngsters a chance - decides to see what the teenager is all about during pre-season.

Is Angelo Gabriel a good fit for Mauricio Pochettino?

Angelo, as he is known, has been on the radar of major clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool ever since becoming the youngest goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history at the age of 16 two years ago, a record that Madrid-bound Endrick has since taken.

In terms of his playing style, Angelo plays out wide and thrives when it comes to beating his opponent, as highlighted by his 4.55 successful take-ons per 90 minutes over the past year. Indeed, as per FBref, that places him among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the eight leagues most similar in quality to the Brasileiro Serie A.

As pointed out by his former coach Betinho in an interview with Goal in 2021, Angelo "is like Neymar in terms of his dribbling at speed and his change of direction". Neymar, it is worth pointing out, did not make his Santos debut until a year after Angelo.

That is not to say Angelo is necessarily on the same path as his compatriot, who has starred for both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but Pochettino appears to be the dream manager to ensure he lives up to the hype.

After all, there are plenty of previous examples of Pochettino getting the most out of big-money players and indeed forwards looking to make their way in English football, arguably the biggest of all being Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015 and initially struggled, but he became one of Europe's hottest talents in his four years working with Pochettino.

As Son said in 2016, he is "very grateful" that Pochettino persuaded him to stay at Spurs and become the player he is, with the South Korean going on to find the net 145 times for the Lilywhites to date, 75 of which came under the new Chelsea boss.

Known for his fleet-footed nature, it's easy to see how he and Angelo are alike.

Being compared to Neymar and Son means Angelo has a lot to live up to, but if he remains patient and takes the advice on board, Pochettino can make him a Premier League star.