Chelsea have made an approach for one of Atletico Madrid's ex-players, with former manager Antonio Conte personally trying to sign him for Napoli.

Chelsea want to sign another senior defender after Tosin

The west Londoners, as backed by Fabrizio Romano, could bring in multiple centre-backs this summer in their bid to back new head coach Enzo Maresca with key additions.

Veteran centre-back and beloved Chelsea fan favourite Thiago Silva departed Stamford Bridge after four excellent years at the end of last season, making the move back to Brazil with boyhood club Fluminense on a free transfer.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley sought to seal their own Bosman deal with the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, who will help to fill the void left by Silva's exit.

Thiago Silva's best Premier League games for Chelsea last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.17 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.53 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.48 Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea 7.48 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.46

However, the 26-year-old may just be one of two new central defensive additions this summer, with reports still linking Chelsea to top-quality new players who could star at the heart of Maresca's new-look backline.

GiveMeSport shared the news last week that Chelsea could use Trevoh Chalobah in a part-exchange bid for Murillo, who played a crucial role for Nottingham Forest last season as they narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

At one point, Chelsea were involved in a public race with Arsenal to sign Riccardo Calafiori as well, but the Italy international has agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners as they look to agree on a deal with Bologna (Fabrizio Romano).

It remains to be seen if Maresca's side perhaps mount a last-minute hijack to sign the 22-year-old, which has happened in the past where Arsenal are concerned, like with Chelsea's deal for Mykhailo Mudryk in 2023.

In the meantime, Chelsea continue to eye alternatives to Calafiori, with former Real Madrid prodigy Mario Hermoso now on their radar. The 29-year-old recently left Real's arch rivals, Atletico Madrid, on a free after his contract expired - making him up for grabs at zero cost.

Chelsea make approach for Hermoso as Conte tries to sign him for Napoli

The Spaniard, who made 174 appearances in total for Atletico and helped guide them to a La Liga title in 2021, is desperately wanted by ex-Chelsea boss Conte at Napoli.

According to Radio Punto Nuovo, Conte is said to have explained his methods and project to Hermoso personally, and has even asked the versatile centre-back to wait for Napoli as the Serie A side work to make player sales before signing him.

The ex-Espanyol star was apparently impressed by his talks with Conte as well, but Premier League sides are lingering in the background and still offer Napoli a threat.

Chelsea have approached Hermoso's agents over potentially signing him and hijacking Conte's move, tentatively asking for information on a deal. Another one of Conte's former clubs, Tottenham, are also described as a danger to Napoli's move as they display "dormant interest".