Chelsea are one of the most ambitious clubs in the world both on and off the pitch, and they have no problem in looking to snatch talent from their rivals should the correct set of circumstances fall into place.

Chelsea have already started their latest recruitment drive

To the surprise of nobody within Premier League circles, Chelsea have already started their hunt for new stars this summer as Enzo Maresca looks to build a long-term dynasty at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier in the week, news broke that the Blues have agreed to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting Clube de Portugal despite reports suggesting that a reunion with Ruben Amorim could be on the cards for the Portugal Under-21 talent.