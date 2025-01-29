Chelsea are now set to green-light a late January exit for one "special" player in Enzo Maresca's squad after performing a transfer U-turn behind-the-scenes.

The Chelsea players who could leave before January deadline day

Stamford Bridge exits have been taking a while to gain real traction this window, with Renato Veiga's loan move to Juventus coming as Chelsea's latest confirmed departure.

However, in these coming days, more players are fully expected to potentially follow Veiga out of the door before deadline day on February 3rd.

Impactful substitute striker Christopher Nkunku is attracting interest from both Bayern Munich and Man United, while left-back Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stand out as other big-names who are looking to leave (Simon Phillips).

Meanwhile, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared news this week that defender Axel Disasi has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (home) February 3rd Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

Villa's interest in Disasi, alongside their fondness for fringe Chelsea playmaker João Félix, could even re-open the door for Enzo Maresca's side to potentially pursue a late January move for striker Jhon Duran.

That is according to credible Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, via his Substack, who also shared an update on Felix's future amid Villa's interest in the Portugal international.

Chelsea set to green-light late January exit for Joao Felix

As per the journalist, Chelsea's original plan was to not let Felix go this month, but their plans are now believed to have changed.

Chelsea are set to approve a late January exit for Felix, who Maresca doesn't really rate that highly, despite only just signing him last summer in a £46 million deal from Atlético Madrid.

"With Felix, the club initially wanted to keep him this window at the very least," said Phillips. "But due to the fact that Maresca and one of the sporting directors do not rate him, they will now allow him to leave late on, especially if it could potentially see them sign a player they want - ideally Duran."

The 25-year-old has bagged seven goals and two assists across all competitions for Chelsea this season, but he's now viewed as expendable by Maresca, despite flashes of brilliance in cup competitions and his real usefulness as a squad player.

Called a "special" player by former teammate Alvaro Morata, Maresca has publicly praised Felix for his contribution at times, but the Italian has now seemingly changed his stance.

"Joao Felix is the reason why people pay for tickets; to watch that type of player," said Maresca on Felix back in December. "Cole Palmer can see things, like Joao, that the rest cannot see. It doesn't mean the rest are not good but they are different from the rest."