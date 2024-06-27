Despite the Chelsea faithful wanting success to occur right now, it seems that Todd Boehly has other ideas.

The ambitious owner is setting up a squad full of young talent that can not only develop together but also ensure that dominance is maintained for years to come.

Estevao Willian is the latest superstar to join the Blues, but he won’t arrive until the summer of 2025.

With the Brazilian in mind, let’s take a look at another Chelsea target who may just be as talented as the 17-year-old.

Chelsea’s search for a new attacker

According to reports from Spain earlier this week, Chelsea are believed to be keen on signing Julio Enciso.

The Brighton & Hove Albion star has been subject of ‘great interest’ from the Blues, who are looking to bolster the attacking department.

It’s said that the Paraguay international could have a price tag of around £51m, with numerous big clubs across Europe keeping an eye on him.

However, the Seagulls view the youngster as a key player, which may make negotiations slightly more difficult.

Why Enciso could be just as talented as Estevao

During the 2022/23 campaign, Roberto De Zerbi unleashed the brilliant Enciso, who became an influential player towards the end of the campaign.

The 20-year-old featured 20 times that season, with only seven of those being starts, but he still managed to score four goals and provide two assists.

Unfortunately, the Paraguayan’s most recent season was interrupted by a torn meniscus in August, which kept him out of 32 matches.

Prior to his injury, the attacking midfielder had registered two Premier League assists in two matches, and he ended the campaign with just five league starts.

Enciso 22/23 PL Stats vs Estevao 23/24 League Stats Stats Enciso Estevao Starts 7 8 Goals 4 3 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 1.9 2.5 Successful dribbles 1.6 1.8 Via Sofascore

However, despite suffering from a setback, Enciso still has the potential to become a world-class player, just like Chelsea new boy Estevao.

As you can see from their stats, both players have very similar play styles in terms of how they approach the game, combining attacking flair with a devastating end product.

Both youngsters are excellent technically, which enables them to serve as great creative outlets, using their passing and vision to unlock backlines.

However, the most dangerous side of their game is when they’re direct and running with the ball, as their dribbling ability is simply mesmerising.

Both prospects are full of confidence and flair, but they also have goal-scoring attributes, which would take them from being a good player to an elite one.

That said, Enciso does currently have a slight advantage of instantly succeeding at Chelsea if he were to join, simply due to his experience of already playing in the English top flight.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has already described the Brighton ace as “very special,” and he’s proved that he can thrive against the very best, with a wonder strike versus Manchester City in 2023 serving as evidence of his quality.

Overall, Enciso is a player who could come into the Chelsea side next season and make an impact on the first team, and if he can get a run of games, he’ll surely be viewed as one of the best prospects in England once again.