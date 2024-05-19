A late resurgence ended an otherwise frustrating Premier League season on a more positive note at Chelsea, who have now turned their attention towards sealing their first arrival of the summer.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues spent big once again last summer to little reward. Nonetheless, Todd Boehly should at least feel encouraged by how Mauricio Pochettino's side ended the campaign and how Cole Palmer stood out to win the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award and make at least that deal one to look back on with pride.

It's the type of deal that those in West London will be desperate to repeat this summer too as they look to finally build towards a return to the Premier League's top four next season. And that's something that Estevao Willian is likely to play a part in for years to come alongside Palmer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Estevao with Palmeiras ready to accept their bid worth €40m (£34m) plus €25m (£22m) in add-ons. With personal terms agreed, the only step left is for the Palmeiras president to sign the deal and allow a future star to complete a move to the Premier League.

Still just 17 years old, Estevao is clearly a player who's rated highly, given just how much Chelsea are willing to splash out to secure his signature.

He won't be the first young South American to complete a recent move to Stamford Bridge either - he'll be following in the footsteps of Deivid Washington, Angelo and Andrey Santos as the Blues build a contingent for the future. Chelsea certainly aren't messing around and the Brazilian vision is clear, with the young winger the latest of a promising group.

"Huge" Estevao represents Chelsea plan

On the pitch, it's been hard to identify what exactly the plan is at Chelsea. Boehly has splashed the cash every year, walked a fine line when it comes to FFP, and seen the Blues plummet down the table as a result. But, there's been signs that things are beginning to take shape recently and the arrival of Estevao may be the biggest indication yet of the future planning taking place in London.

Boehly has taken a gamble by investing in young players and whilst it is a gamble that is yet to pay dividends, a number of young players are yet to even come close to reaching their peaks - so time should be the answer.

That said, if Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig's praise is anything to go by, then Chelsa can have plenty of hope that Estevao will hit the ground running from the off, having described the winger as a "huge talent".

The stage will be set at Stamford Bridge and now the ball is in Estevao's court to live up to the high expectations if he does complete an expected move this summer.