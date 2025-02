BlueCo, assisted by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are busy laying the groundwork for potential summer signings at Chelsea behind-the-scenes after an uneventful January - with one Atlético Madrid star apparently high in their thinking.

Chelsea preparing for busier summer transfer window

Much has been made of the club's lack of new attacking signings in the winter market, despite reported interest in some noteworthy players.