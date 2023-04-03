How Chelsea could have done with a forward of Armando Broja's abilities in front of goal as their offensive woes continued on Saturday after falling to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa.

What are Armando Broja's statistics?

The Blues mustered 27 shots on goal but failed to find the back of the net once again, with a lack of clinical finishing a significant factor behind their bottom half standing in the Premier League.

Therefore, It is unfortunate that young forward Armando Broja suffered a season-ending injury during the World Cup break, as he could have been a big player for the west London outfit in the remainder of the campaign.

However, there is no doubt that the Albania international could be influential again under a new manager if he can rediscover the form that he showed out on loan at Southampton in the 2021/22 season, where he managed eight goals in all competitions.

Although he managed just one goal for the Blues in the first half of the campaign, he is still only 21 and looks set for a bright future, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or elsewhere.

Fortunately for Todd Boehly, if he ever opts to cash in on the young striker, he looks certain to make a significant profit, as the young striker, who earns £40k-per-week, would join the club at U9 level.

How much is Armando Broja worth now?

Unsurprisingly, Broja's impressive form out on loan in his first taste of senior football in England, as well as the new long-term contract that he signed earlier this season, have seen his market value shoot up in recent years.

According to Football Transfers, the former Vitesse loanee is now valued at €33.9m (£30m), which represents an impressive rise given he was valued at less than €10m (£9m) only a year ago.

The disappointing form of Kai Havertz, which has returned just seven league goals this season, as well as the ostracisation of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, suggests that any new appointment could still look towards Broja as the long-term goalscoring solution in the side when he returns from injury.

The young forward was notably praised by Albanian coach Sergio Porrini last season, saying:

"He's grown a lot since last year and he's exploded at Southampton. His greatest qualities are in his progression, especially ball and chain.

"With the necessary comparisons, he's somewhat reminiscent of [Rafael] Leao in how unstoppable he becomes if he stretches the ball into space On the other hand, he is less good with his back to goal, in the construction of the action, but in the spaces he is devastating."

Thus, if he can live up to his obvious potential at Stamford Bridge, then his market value will only continue to rocket, which emphasises that the club well and truly struck gold by unearthing such a promising young player from their academy.