Chelsea fell to their sixth successive defeat under Frank Lampard on Tuesday night, losing 3-1 against Arsenal in a London derby at the Emirates.

It was another demoralising performance from the Blues, as they found themselves 3-0 down in the first half after some woeful defending, with Gabriel Jesus adding to Martin Odegaard's brace.

The Gunners could have scored more but in the end, the game would finish 3-1, thanks to a first Chelsea goal from Noni Madueke, and the young winger deserves credit for his performance despite the defeat.

How did Madueke perform against Arsenal?

The 21-year-old, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window, was making just his third Premier League start for the Blues on Tuesday but certainly took his opportunity on the right-hand side.

As per Sofascore, the tricky winger earned an impressive 7.3/10 rating for his performance at the Emirates, which ranked him as the second-best Chelsea player on the night behind only Thiago Silva (7.7).

It wasn't just his well-taken goal, which saw him collect a pass from Mateo Kovacic after a run in behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and finish past Aaron Ramsdale, which saw him rated so highly however.

The England U21 international also completed four out of five dribbles and completed 17 passes, which is an improvement on his average of 2.3 dribbles and 16.3 passes per game in the Premier League so far this term.

Although he did lose possession on 13 occasions, he was always looking to be positive in the attack and caused problems for Zinchenko throughout, which is more than can be said for the anonymous Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling, who were both subbed early.

Lampard has a plethora of wingers available to him at Stamford Bridge and has rarely called upon Madueke, but the £50k-per-week star is now the best-rated wide man in Chelsea's squad, earning a solid 6.72 average rating from WhoScored across his seven appearances in the top flight.

Unlike others on Tuesday night, the former PSV man also worked hard in defence, contributing an impressive three interceptions and one tackle, again an improvement on his average of 0.6 interceptions and 0.7 tackles per game so far this season.

He certainly caught the eye of content creator and performance analyst Jack Fawcett, who wrote:

"I found the criticism of Madueke a bit baffling at half time. I thought he was probably the brightest spark in the first half for Chelsea. Had very little help from Azpilicueta when in possession. He’s been the silver lining tonight."

With Mauricio Pochettino looking likely to be the man to take over permanently at Stamford Bridge in the summer, he will surely be keeping a close eye on the Blues' best and worst performers in the final few games.

Madueke has looked like one of the very few positive outlets since Lampard arrived back in London but has found life difficult due to the extreme circumstances the club finds itself in.

However, with the right management and indeed a better environment to develop, he could easily live up to his huge potential and become a star under the Argentine manager.