Chelsea players Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez were all spotted arguing during their defeat to Arsenal by journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

What's the latest news after Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal?

It was a torrid night at the Emirates Stadium for the Blues, as they fell to yet another Premier League defeat. Interim boss Frank Lampard would have been hoping to get back to winning ways with an emphatic victory here, but it wasn't to be for the manager.

Instead, it was Martin Odegaard who gave hosts Arsenal the lead within the first 20 minutes of the game. He added his second of the night less than 15 minutes later and Chelsea were already staring a large deficit in the face. When Gabriel Jesus made it three before half-time, it looked an impossible task for the Blues.

The Stamford Bridge side did manage to add a consolation goal through Noni Madueke in the 65th minute but it proved to be futile, with the Gunners ultimately coming away with all three points.

Chelsea have now dropped down the table like a stone and after another defeat to the Mikel Arteta's side, they are now sitting in 12th place.

Even more worrying for Chelsea supporters is that relegation is not entirely out of the question yet. With five games left (and four for 18th-placed Nottingham Forest), the side are only nine points adrift from the drop zone. Having not won in the league now on seven consecutive outings, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they could be dragged further towards the bottom.

To make matters worse, it seemed there was disharmony among some of the players during the defeat. Journalist Nizaar Kinsella spotted defender Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and new signing Enzo Fernandez all fuming with each other after falling behind in the fixture:

"Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Enzo are arguing with each other."

It doesn't spell good news for Lampard, who will be desperate to try and drag his side back into the top half of the table before the end of the campaign.

Can Chelsea halt their Premier League slide?

The Blues have had one of their worst top tier campaigns this year and they're on course to finish in their lowest position since the 1993/94 season. If they drop below 12th, it would topple even that.

Graham Potter didn't work out despite his heroics at Brighton and Frank Lampard is also struggling to arrest the slide. Considering the calibre of player that Chelsea have on their books, it's surprising to see such a dramatic turn in their fortunes. However, these stars are struggling to gel, as shown by the form of Enzo Fernandez, one of the players spotted arguing.

For Benfica, he managed a rating of 7.24 before joining up with the Blues (via WhoScored). This made him one of the most exciting talents in Europe. Now though, that has tailed off to a score of 6.83, with his assist and goals tally both in decline too.

Chelsea shouldn't worry about the drop, as they've shown the capability to beat teams around them in the division previously. They've beaten relegation-threatened Leicester and Leeds most recently and have upcoming games against similar outfits like Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. If they can consolidate this season and appoint the right boss, they should be able to kick on next season.