Chelsea are currently "more active" on a deal for Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus than rivals Arsenal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Kudus joining Chelsea?

Before a ball has even been kicked this season, Chelsea and Arsenal are already in stiff competition with one another. Instead of on the field it's in the transfer market, as both London clubs pursue the same transfer target: Kudus.

The Ajax attacking midfielder has blossomed into one of the most promising young players in world football during his time in Eredivisie, and is subsequently the subject of increased transfer interest from Europe's elite.

Brighton had initially appeared the front-runners for Kudus' signature but have seemingly dropped out of the race for the Ghanaian international. Now Chelsea and Arsenal have taken the lead, with the former potentially pipping their London rivals to the post in a £40m deal.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have already improved their attacking ranks this summer - Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson making a move to the Blues and Kai Havertz swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates - but there is evidently room for further improvements.

According to Jacobs, Chelsea are currently the team "more active" on a deal, while there hasn't been much movement on Arsenal's side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "Nothing has really moved with Arsenal and Kudus at this point. They made an inquiry a couple of weeks back, but I think that it's fair to say at this stage that Chelsea are the more active on Kudus and perhaps have even offered him a slightly better package as well.

"So I would be looking more at Chelsea than Arsenal at this stage.”

Kudus can play in central midfield or in a more advanced position, while also being comfortable as a centre-forward, offering both Chelsea and Arsenal great versatility.

However, both clubs have centre-forwards capable of dropping into deeper number ten positions - Nkunku for Chelsea and Havertz for Arsenal - potentially making Kudus an expensive luxury for both sides.

Given that Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Havertz are all available to Mikel Arteta, Kudus would likely find it difficult to break into the Arsenal side. Chelsea's options are a little less established in attacking spaces, meaning a move to Stamford Bridge may be more suitable.

How good is Kudus?

The Ajax man, who has been hailed as "exceptional", who produced 11 goals and four assists in Eredivisie last season, adding a combined six goal contributions in the Champions League as well. Seven goals in 24 matches for Ghana too highlights just how effective Kudus can be in attacking areas.

Compared to attacking midfielders and wingers in the Champions League last season, Kudus ranked in the top three percent of players for combined goals and assists per 90 (1.41), as well as goals per shot on target (1). Such wonderful statistics highlight his efficiency in front of goal, something that is thoroughly impressive given he is not a traditional number nine.

Kudus is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet, boasting an 82.9% pass accuracy last season in the Champions League. He is particularly proficient when it comes to medium and long range passes, and is also capable taking players on with a 64.7% successful take-on rate.

A strong, physical runner with good passing and great finishing ability, Kudus could comfortably fit in at either Chelsea or Arsenal. Whether either side can thrash out a deal for the Ajax wonderkid is up for the debate.