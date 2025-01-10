Chelsea have asked Premier League rivals Aston Villa about signing a player of theirs in the January transfer window, with manager Enzo Maresca told what is required to potentially strike a mid-season deal.

Chelsea could sign new striker this month if Christopher Nkunku leaves

After missing out on Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who eventually sealed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray, it was believed that the west Londoners' potential move for a new striker would likely have to wait until the summer, rather than January.

That is according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, but in a fresh twist this week, that same source reports that this could change if Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku opts to seriously pursue an exit before February 3.

The Frenchman is one of Maresca's top scorers in all competitions, making a serious impact off the bench and in the Europa Conference League, but he's not exactly a mainstay in Chelsea's 'A team' - having started just three Premier League games out of his 15 top flight appearances this term.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

This has apparently "frustrated" Nkunku behind-the-scenes, and while he's not exactly forcing a move at this stage, he is open to departing Stamford Bridge in the winter (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea have been contacted by a host of sides over the 26-year-old's availability, and if his transfer were to materialise, then co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley would seriously pursue a replacement for him (Simon Phillips).

The versatile attacker is currently on £195,000-per-week at Cobham, so Chelsea would be cutting a seismic amount off the salary bill and saving cash on a player whio's been used sparingly by Maresca in the Premier League.

In terms of who Chelsea could replace Nkunku with, it is believed that Maresca still holds a very keen interest in signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, and the club are serious contenders to tempt the England Under-21 international away from Portman Road.

Chelsea approach Aston Villa over signing Jhon Duran in January

As per CaughtOffside this week, another potential Nkunku replacement comes in the form of Aston Villa starlet Jhon Duran.

The Colombian's 12 goals in all competitions mark him out as a key player for Unai Emery, and he's seemingly rejuvenated his career in the Midlands after reportedly coming very close to leaving last summer.

He was awarded with a brand-new £75,000-per-week contract earlier this season for his excellent 24/25 thus far, with Chelsea officials taking real note of the 21-year-old's exploits.

CO claim that Chelsea have approached Villa over signing Duran in January, to gauge the conditions of a potential deal. Emery's side apparently won't sell for a penny less than £60 million, and this could actually seem like good value on paper considering Duran's sky-high potential, young age and return this term.

However, PSG are apparently considering a big in the region of Villa's asking price, so Chelsea may have to make a decision on the "special" striker very soon.