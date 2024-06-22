Chelsea have asked European giants Barcelona about signing a young forward, amid their botched transfer plans involving Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Chelsea pull out of Olise race as Bayern reach agreement

The west Londoners have been publicly chasing Olise for the best part of a fortnight, and reports originally suggested that Chelsea were firm favourites to complete a deal for the 22-year-old.

Indeed, claims surfaced last week that Olise had agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but this appears to have been unfounded, as German giants Bayern Munich have now reportedly reached an agreement with Palace over his transfer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, following an exclusive story from fellow top transfer guru David Ornstein, Chelsea pulled out of the race for Olise - deeming the financial requests involved too high.

Following the botched talks to sign Olise, Romano claims that Enzo Maresca and co still want to bring in two new attackers - a striker and a winger - while they also close in on a deal for highly-rated Brazilian starlet Estevao from Palmeiras.

Michael Olise's stats in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 128 Minutes played 1,278

"After Michael Olise deal collapsed, Chelsea are still keen on bringing in two more attackers in the summer transfer window," said Romano on X.

"Enzo Maresca, expected to have at least one more striker and one more winger. In addition to this, Chelsea will soon sign Estevão for summer 2025."

It is back to the drawing board for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley after missing out on a top transfer target. Amidst the Olise drama, it is believed that Chelsea have approached Barcelona over signing a very exciting young forward.

Chelsea approach Barcelona over deal for Marc Guiu

According to respected journalist Guillem Balague, Chelsea have asked Barcelona about Marc Guiu - who left his family in tears after making a stunning senior debut at the Camp Nou last season.

The 18-year-old, whose contract includes a bargain £5 million release clause, scored the winner against Athletic Bilbao in October just 23 seconds after coming off the bench.

Balague adds that this would be a "great investment" on behalf of Todd Boehly: "Chelsea have asked about 18 year old Marc Guiu.

"The young FCB striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team. He only cost €6m and are considering signing him! Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually."

The teenage sensation has made seven appearances for Barcelona since then, scoring twice in total, and he could be a great asset for the future,