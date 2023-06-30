Chelsea are keeping tabs on Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to a report from Football Transfers.

How many games has Emiliano Martinez played for Aston Villa?

The 30-year-old has become a first-team regular for Aston Villa since his switch to the Premier League outfit back in 2020/21, having struggled to get frequent minutes at former club Arsenal. He missed only two games in the entirety of the 2022/23 season, playing 36 games for the Villans and conceding only 38 along the way. It meant he had a rate of just 1.09 goals against per 90 - his best ever in a full season.

Martinez then is currently at the top of his game it seems - and that is why bigger clubs are now sniffing around the shot-stopper. According to a report from Football Transfers, there is indeed interest in his services this summer, with Chelsea set to battle Man United to try and snap up the goalkeeper.

With Mauricio Pochettino now in charge at Stamford Bridge, it has led to the player being placed on the side's transfer radar as the former Spurs boss is believed to be a personal admirer of the player. The Premier League side though are yet to launch an official offer - United have not done so either as of yet.

It's unclear just how much a potential deal for Martinez might cost. There is no fee mentioned in the report and with no official bid lodged yet, there is no estimation as to how much a transfer may set one of the interested parties back. Transfermarkt suggest that his value is currently around the 28 million Euro mark (or £24m), which wouldn't be a huge amount if that was the case, but would still represent a profit on the player for Villa.

What has been said about Emiliano Martinez?

Considering how much he may cost, it may be worth Chelsea actually launching a bid for his services soon. Football journalist Josh Bunting called him "incredible" because of his performances for Argentina and added that he always "delivers" in "real pressure" moments.

Martinez is clearly a leader who thrives on the biggest stage then and that would suit the Blues down to the ground, as they look to try and push on and become the trophy-winning force they have so often been in the 21st century.