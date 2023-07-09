Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino isn't prioritising adding an attack-minded midfielder to his squad as a key part of his transfer business; however, the Argentinian may change his mind and target one depending on circumstances, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Who have Chelsea been linked with this summer?

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are keen to add Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo to the ranks this summer and have moved to firm up their interest in the Ecuador international.

The report states that Chelsea are getting 'encouragement' from the player that he would be willing to join the club if both the Blues and Brighton can thrash out a deal, with personal terms set to be a formality in negotiations.

Telegraph Sport have revealed that any deal to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this window could cost in excess of £100 million as the Seagulls look to maximize their financial gain on the 21-year-old.

Brighton are said to be using Declan Rice's impending move to Arsenal as a benchmark for their high price and think that Caicedo is of a similar calibre to the England international.

Chelsea are in the midst of a midfield reshuffle and have already let go of Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic as Pochettino begins to put his stamp on what will be a new-look Blues side.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that someone like Caicedo coming to Chelsea will be a bigger priority than signing an attack-minded midfielder this window; however, he thinks that a playmaker may still emerge as a potential area for Pochettino in the coming weeks.

Brown told FFC: "Their priority is to get the midfield position sorted. I don't think this counts as that area of the field. I think their priority is a player like Caicedo rather than a more attack-minded player, so we'll see. I think this is one that I don't see Chelsea spending a lot of money on unless more players are sold and the budget is boosted in that way, but it's something that could happen."

Will Chelsea move to add an attack-minded midfielder this window?

It's anyone's guess; however, you would imagine that Pochettino has a plan in mind to compensate for the losses of Mount and Havertz, who were both key creative outlets at Chelsea in chance creation.

According to Football London, Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki is under consideration by Pochettino as a potential addition and Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the Frenchman on several occasions this year.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Roma ace Paulo Dybala is another target for Chelsea and state that Pochettino would be willing to trigger his release clause of around £10 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian have detailed that the Blues are courting Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, though Paris Saint-Germain look to be pushing the hardest to acquire the Spaniard.

In the next few weeks, Pochettino's transfer priorities will begin to become clearer as the Argentinian coach looks to deliver success at Chelsea in 2023/24.