Chelsea are “interested” in a summer deal to bring AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi to the Premier League, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Who is Axel Disasi?

Disasi is a centre-back who currently plies his trade at the Stade Louis-II having moved there from Stade Reims back in 2020, where he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team having started 37 out of the 38 Ligue 1 games last season.

The France international still has another two years remaining on his contract, but it’s been reported that he’s keen to complete a move to the top-flight in England, with Manchester United the primary club to have been linked.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Kalidou Koulibaly is close to completing a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal so Mauricio Pochettino will know that he’ll need to recruit backline reinforcements this window, with the 25-year-old having been highlighted as a potential target.

Are Chelsea signing Disasi?

Taking to Twitter, Hawkins revealed that Chelsea are keen to sign Disasi ahead of the new campaign but stated that they are set to face stiff competition for his services. He wrote:

“Monaco will discuss from 40 M € [£34m] for Axel Disasi. Manchester United, which has not yet made an offer, is ahead. Erik ten Hag will talk to the player shortly. Arsenal and Chelsea, who are about to lose Kalidou Koulibaly, are interested in the defender.”

Could Disasi be a good addition for Pochettino?

Disasi was labelled a “hidden gem” by talent scout Jacek Kulig when breaking into senior football but he’s certainly not under the radar anymore with the name he’s made for himself at AS Monaco, so the centre-back would certainly be a strong recruit for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The 6 foot 3 colossus averaged 2.9 clearances, 2.6 aerial wins and 1.5 interceptions per league game last season, via WhoScored, so can be a real rock at the heart of a backline, but he’s also equally capable of posing a threat at the opposite end of the pitch.

The World Cup participant posted six goal contributions (three goals and the same number of assists) during the previous campaign in Ligue 1 and ranked in the 96th percentile for progressive carries by centre-backs, so loves to push his team higher up the field.

For a player who positively impacts the game both defensively and offensively, this deal would be a no-brainer to complete should the opportunity present itself.