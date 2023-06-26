Chelsea endured an incredibly disappointing 2022/23 campaign as they finished in the bottom half of the Premier League and will not be competing in any European competition next term.

Owner Todd Boehly parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter during the season and Frank Lampard landed the gig on an interim basis.

Mauricio Pochettino has now taken over and should be looking to bolster his squad this summer with a view to returning to, at least, the top six next term.

One reported transfer target who could be an exceptional addition to the team is Manchester City central defender Aymeric Laporte.

Where would Aymeric Laporte fit in at Chelsea?

Kalidou Koulibaly has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after just one year at Stamford Bridge and the Citizens outcast could be the dream replacement for the Senegal international.

The 29-year-old enforcer would be an ideal signing as he is a proven Premier League performer who would be able to hit the ground running. Whereas, a defender from abroad with no experience in the country may need an adaptation period and there is no guarantee that they would be able to perform at that level.

Laporte - once described as a “beast” by writer Muhammad Butt - is a player with a history of playing at a high standard on a regular basis and would, therefore, have a great chance of being a success for Chelsea.

The £120k-per-week defender, who was named in the 2018/19 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, has made 120 appearances in the English top flight and won the title an incredible five times.

He has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 or higher in all six of his league seasons with City, whilst Koulibaly averaged a rating of 7.07 in his only campaign with Chelsea.

However, the big difference between the two defenders comes is what they do in possession. Laporte ranks in the top 1% of players in his position over the last 365 days in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, outlining him as an elite centre-back when the ball is on the deck.

Koulibaly, on the other hand, does not rank higher than the top 24% in either statistic, indicating that the City colossus would offer more on the ball as he has been one of the best on the continent at playing out from the back.

Guardiola's centre-back has proven himself capable of consistently progressing play by either breaking lines with his passes or by driving forward with the ball at his feet and this could help Chelsea's attackers to thrive as they would gain possession in better positions on the pitch.

Therefore, Laporte could be a dream replacement for the Senegal international as his Premier League experience and quality means that the 6 foot 2 man stands a good chance of being able to make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.