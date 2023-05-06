Chelsea secured their first victory under interim manager Frank Lampard at the seventh time of asking with a 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth to lighten the mood among the club.

It ended the 44-year-old’s personal 10-match losing run in his 100th Premier League match in charge, and he said: “They should enjoy it, and we’re happy because when you don’t have that feeling for a while, it gradually knocks you down.

“That’s been tough. The only way to get through that is to fight and to work through it. In this period it will be a challenge to the players that will make them better and stronger as they go on.

“It’s important and today you saw individual performances in Badiashile, Gallagher, Madueke, and other players in the team that are big steps forward because they are individuals who will be a big part of Chelsea going forward. That’s a good sign.”

The Blues were in a rampant mood and scored three goals in a game this season for just the fourth time in all competitions, but it wasn’t an attacker who particularly caught the eye this afternoon.

Indeed, it was the imperious performance of Benoit Badiashile that generated wide acclaim on his return to the side.

How did Benoit Badiashile play against Bournemouth?

Strangely, the Frenchman had only started four of the last 11 top-flight fixtures, which was baffling when considering his strong start to his Chelsea career and the abject form of his teammates.

The former Monaco man was restored to the lineup at the Vitality Stadium and repaid his manager’s faith with an excellent showing of calmness, physicality and technique.

On the defensive side, the £90k-per-week star registered one clearance and two interceptions, as well as winning two ground duels and three aerial duels, as per Sofascore.

This has led to sections of the media describing the titan as a “monster”.

On the ball, the centre-back was equally impressive, having recorded 107 touches, 86 accurate passes, six accurate long balls, and a successful dribble.

Then, to round off a tremendous display, he netted his first goal for the Blues when he calmly tapped home Hakim Ziyech’s inswinging free-kick.

This perfect showing reinforces his former coach Joao Tralhao’s viewpoint that he really is the “complete defender” - a perfectly curated blend of solidity and ability.

If Chelsea are going to finish as high up the table as possible, then Badiashile must be a regular starter.