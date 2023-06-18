The Romelu Lukaku situation has become laughable. His £97.5m transfer to Stamford Bridge has evolved as arguably one of the worst signings in not just Chelsea history, but Premier League history.

The Belgian has reportedly ruled out a return to the Blues and has his heart set on another season at Inter Milan.

The Blues must find a way to navigate this deal and permanently free themselves from Lukaku.

The best possible outcome for Chelsea is they can secure an exchange deal involving Nicolo Barella.

What’s the latest on Nicolo Barella to Chelsea?

According to Corriere dello Sport, the West Londoners have enquired about bringing Barella to the capital in a package deal that would see Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

Last month, it was revealed that Liverpool are also interested in the 26-year-old, who has been valued at around £61m by his parent club.

How can Chelsea line up next season?

The Italian has been in imperious form for the Nerazzurri this term, as he made 52 appearances and recorded 19 goal involvements in all competitions.

He was a crucial component of a side that made the Champions League, secured top four, and won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

The Euro 2020 winner has developed a formidable reputation for his impudent dribbling ability, intricate feet, close control and his athleticism to glide across the pitch.

This is showcased by the fact that he ranks within the highest 22% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the best 19% for progressive passes and carries per 90, according to FBref.

His addition could be especially crucial for Mauricio Pochettino, as Chelsea’s midfield only contributed a measly 12 goals between them in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Barella sits within the top 8% for non-penalty goals per 90, to emphatically display his threat in attack.

If Chelsea secured this outlandish coup, then Pochettino could potentially form a dream midfield, if the signing of Moises Caicedo was also completed, with the Londoners currently leading the race.

Brighton are set to demand £120m for the 21-year-old, who ranks within the best 13% for tackles and interceptions per 90.

His former manager Graham Potter described the Ecuadorian sensation as “fantastic” having “all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.”

The prospect of Caicedo’s wondrous defensive acumen, combined with Barella’s magnificent attacking class is frightening and instantly places Chelsea in a far superior position.

As the 2021 Champions League winners begin the long journey to return to Europe’s most elite competition, Barella, who has been labelled as “top-class” by Jurgen Klopp, could be a key addition to the club’s ambitions.