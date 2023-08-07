Chelsea are "in talks" with defender Bashir Humphreys regarding a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

When did Bashir Humphreys join Chelsea?

The Blues centre-back first joined the club’s youth ranks back in 2019 from Reading and has since gone on to work his way up through the age ranges, but having only ever made one senior appearance, he spent the second half of last season out on loan with SC Paderborn.

The England youth international’s contract is also set to expire in less than a year which means that chiefs could cash in now should they not want to risk losing him for free, but it would appear that they aren’t at all thinking about sanctioning a permanent sale and instead believe that he has a long-term future in SW6 and indeed the Premier League.

During Mauricio Pochettino’s USA pre-season tour, the 20-year-old was directly involved in all five matches and only Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Conor Gallagher played more minutes, as per the Evening Standard, showing how much of a positive impression he made to keep earning a regular place in the team.

Is Bashir Humphreys signing a new contract at Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter X, Kinsella revealed that Chelsea have entered discussions over fresh terms for Humphreys, who is set to be rewarded for his excellent pre-season displays before being sent out on loan ahead of the new campaign to further his development. He wrote:

"Bashir Humphreys is in talks about extending his deal at Chelsea after an exceptional pre-season tour. All parties have agreed it is best for him to go on loan but Mauricio Pochettino was very impressed with his displays in [the] USA."

How good is Bashir Humphreys?

Chelsea and Pochettino have clearly recognised throughout pre-season just what Humphreys is capable of and him being offered a new deal at the club would be nothing less than he deserves considering the high standard of performances he’s shown throughout his career.

The Exeter-born talent, who pockets £4.5k-per-week, averaged 1.9 clearances and 1.5 aerial wins per league game during his time on loan at SC Paderborn, via WhoScored, showing just how much of a rock he can be at the heart of a backline.

The Blues’ 6 foot 1 colossus, who has scored two goals and provided the same number of assists since bursting onto the scene, also has the versatility to operate at left-back and slightly higher up in defensive midfield alongside his usual role at centre-back, so he can easily adapt to any changes that the boss makes in his team selection.

Championship side Coventry City appear to be the club currently in pole position to secure the services of Humphreys, and whilst he will be weighing up all of his options, the second tier would be the perfect division for him to test himself with the relentless amount of fixtures and physicality of the game, so this could be one to watch in the coming weeks.