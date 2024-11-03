In an attempt to add to their backline, Chelsea are now reportedly battling alongside Aston Villa to sign an in-demand young La Liga gem for Enzo Maresca in 2025.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have finally turned a corner since the arrival of Maresca after a turbulent couple of years left them pondering just when they'd be back among Europe's elite. Spearheaded by Cole Palmer, Chelsea are battling for their place back inside the Premier League's top four and have only suffered the taste of defeat against champions Manchester City and title contenders Liverpool, making their meeting with Manchester United a true test of their quality.

On the transfer front, meanwhile, the London giants could be in for yet another busy window when 2025 arrives. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala have already been linked with moves to Chelsea in recent weeks in a potential preview of the steps that the Blues could take back towards Europe's top table, which could also include a defensive reinforcement.

According to AS, Chelsea are now battling to sign Christantus Uche alongside Aston Villa when 2025 arrives. The young Getafe attacking midfielder has impressed in La Liga even as the Spanish side struggle near the bottom of the league in frustrating fashion.

Still just 21 years old, Uche, who has a £21m release clause, could yet join the likes of Palmer and Moises Caicedo in a growing list of impressive Chelsea midfielders. Up against the competition of Aston Villa, however, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will be best positioned to land the signature of a player with such potential compared to their rivals further ahead in their project.

"Great" Uche would be joining at right time

It wasn't so long ago that the advice given to any and all Chelsea targets should have been avoid at all costs. Stamford Bridge was simply a mess, the Chelsea squad was oversized and results were failing to arrive amid such high spending. The days of chaos may finally be reaching their conclusion thanks to Maresca, however, to hand Uche the chance to complete a move at the perfect time.

Given Getafe's perilous position near the bottom of La Liga too, the 21-year-old should be looking to jump ship at such a young age. Described as "Great" by Getafe teammate David Soria, Uche remains one to watch. Soria told the official La Liga website: "He’s a great talent who’s going to contribute a lot. He has to adapt to the step up to the top division, but he’s comfortably playing where the manager puts him.”

When 2025 arrives, the Getafe gem has quite the decision to make and undoubtedly the most important choice of his career to make so far.