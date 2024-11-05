It’s no secret that Chelsea haven’t been afraid to splash the cash since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly back in May 2022 - spending over £1.2bn on new signings in the process.

The money spent has allowed for a complete overhaul of the first-team squad, handing boss Enzo Maresca all the tools to be a success during his debut season at the helm in West London.

Various big-money attackers have arrived at Stamford Bridge over the last couple of years, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Pedro Neto up there with the biggest fees spent on players during the American’s reign as owner.

The Ukrainian cost the club a whopping £88.5m, with Neto setting Boehly back around £54m after his surprise summer transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, neither have yet been able to reach the level of one star who captured the hearts of the fanbase during his own time as a player with the Blues.

Eden Hazard’s time at Chelsea

Belgian winger Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 as an unknown quantity to many, but quickly introduced himself to the Blues faithful, rapidly becoming a fan favourite.

He quickly caught the eye with his direct dribbling ability, breezing past many opposition players - with his eye for goal also notable during his seven years at the Bridge.

Hazard registered a total of 110 goals within his 352 appearances for the Blues, winning six major trophies during his time in England, which includes two separate Europa League triumphs in 2013 and 2019.

The one goal that could sum up his talent during his time with the Blues is his solo effort against London rivals Arsenal, picking the ball up just inside the opponent's half before shrugging off multiple players before dinking the ‘keeper and slotting the ball home.

He would subsequently leave the club back in the summer of 2019, joining Real Madrid in a £150m deal - a move that would see his career rapidly decline with injuries plaguing his time in Spain.

However, it will never tarnish his legacy as a Chelsea player, undoubtedly going down as one of the very best players in their recent history - with no player more able to turn a game on its head like Hazard did.

Arguably, the club have struggled to replace him five years on from his departure, but they could be handed an opportunity to finally end their hunt in January with a move for one talent.

The player who could be Chelsea’s next Hazard

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Chelsea have sent scouts to keep a close eye on Lyon winger Rayan Cherki over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the French talent, with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United also firmly in the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2024/25 campaign, registering two goals and three assists in his first nine outings in all competitions.

Cherki has previously been compared to Hazard, with French football expert Jonathan Johnson previously saying:

"He’s a very exciting talent, somebody who looks to have a great career ahead of him. Similarly to Eden Hazard when he first established himself in Ligue 1, he looks very technically skilled, versatile, and he’s probably the best young player to emerge from Lyon’s youth academy for many years, possibly even since Karim Benzema."

Such a comparison may seem far-fetched, but when delving into his stats from the Europa League so far this season, it’s clear he possesses serious talent which could see the Blues land another version of the Belgian.

In his three European outings this season, he’s averaged a staggering nine progressive passes per 90, along with five successful take-ons - with both figures ranking him within the top 1% of players in the competition. Hazard was one of the finest dribblers in the Premier League so the comparison begins to make sense here.

Rayan Cherki's stats in the Europa League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 3 Goals & assists 3 Progressive passes 9 Progressive carries 6.2 Successful take-ons 5 Key passes completed 5.8 Through balls 2.5 Take-on success 71% Stats via FBref

The "world-class" Cherki, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also averaged 5.8 key passes and 2.5 through balls per 90, showcasing his ability to find teammates in attacking areas, potentially benefitting the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Whilst it’s unknown how much any potential deal would set Maresca’s side back in January, it’s evident that he would be a superb addition that would bring added firepower in attacking areas.

His comparison to former fan-favourite Hazard would see him bring huge excitement to Stamford Bridge in the club’s hunt to return to a Champions League finish this season.