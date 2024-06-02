With a deal for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo seemingly close to being wrapped up, Chelsea are expected to begin talks to land another star this summer.

Chelsea transfer rumours

It is set to be another season of change at Chelsea following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues have a plethora of quality players on their books but the new incoming manager may want to freshen things up as they push to get Chelsea back up the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca is set to be the man to take the reigns at Stamford Bridge for the 2024/25 season and the Italian has already seemingly begun making plans. Maresca is said to be a real fan of Cole Palmer - with the pair previously working together at Man City - and it is believed Palmer will be the focal point of Maresca's 4-3-3 formation at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s desire to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen 'remains firm', with Blues owner Todd Boehly thought to be 'intent on capturing' the former Lille striker - who has become a 'priority target'. The west Londoners are also said to be in advanced talks to secure a deal for 17-year-old right-back Pedro Lima as a future prospect for the Premier League giants.

While those deals are currently only really rumours, Chelsea are close to completing one signing in the near future. This comes with the BBC reporting that the Blues are expected to sign Fulham defender Adarabioyo on a free transfer, with the club believing they are close to a long-term deal with the 26-year-old, who is subject to a medical next week.

Chelsea expected to begin talks to sign "baller"

Signing a player of Tosin's quality on a free transfer could be a great move for Chelsea, but reports suggest they will not be satisfied with just the defender's signature. This comes amid an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who states that Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Crysencio Summerville's situation at Leeds United.

The Premier League duo have shown interest in the winger over recent weeks and while nothing is advanced at this stage, talks are expected to begin soon.

Summerville scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 games for Leeds in the Championship last season as they made it to the play-off final before losing to Southampton. Such impressive numbers led to high praise from coach Daniel Farke earlier in the campaign.

“How we work is a secret for the training ground. I don’t talk about meetings. Crysencio is a baller," Farke said. "When you see a guy touching the ball like he does it’s heart-warming. We want him to improve his effectiveness. Need goals and assists and end products. The next step in his career. Delivers like this, he is on a good path.”

The 22-year-old, thought to be valued at £30m, is not just a "baller" in the Championship, however, having previously experienced the top-flight with the Whites in 2022, during which time he scored a major goal vs Liverpool.